Cleanup from chemical spill and fire that shut down I-24 in Tennessee could take days

FILE - A farmer drops rice crop while working in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia pulled out of a wartime agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain to the world and India restricted some of its rice exports, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
Food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal
FILE - Andrew Tate gives a thumbs up upon exiting the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on July 6, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday Aug. 4, 2023 to be released from house arrest and will instead be put under judicial control measures, his spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
Andrew Tate released from house arrest
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: US faces a familiar foe
A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions players have another chance
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2010. A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced
U.S. News

Cleanup from chemical spill and fire that shut down I-24 in Tennessee could take days

In this photo released by the Chattanooga Fire Dept., emergency responders extinguish a fire in a tractor trailer carrying organic peroxide and sodium hydroxide chemicals, Thursday evening, Aug. 3, 2023, in Hamilton County, Tenn. Cleanup from a chemical spill and fire near Interstate 24 will take several days, after the interstate was shut down and nearby homes evacuated overnight. (Chattanooga Fire Dept. via AP)
1 of 2 | 

2 of 2 | 

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Cleanup from a chemical spill and fire near Interstate 24 in Tennessee will take several days, after the interstate was shut down and nearby homes evacuated overnight on Thursday.

Emergency responders were called to the scene just after 9 p.m. when a tractor-trailer carrying organic peroxide and sodium hydroxide caught fire in a shopping center parking lot in Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.

In addition to burning the semitrailer, flaming liquid chemicals spilled into the parking lot. The vapors from the burning chemicals can cause skin and respiratory problems, so all homes and businesses within a half-mile radius were evacuated, according to the fire department.

A special truck from the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport responded to the scene with a piercing nozzle that punctured the trailer and injected foam into the truck to put out the fire. In addition, The Tennessee Department of Transportation brought 80 tons of dirt to stop the chemical runoff.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday, incident command reopened I-24 and allowed the evacuated residents to return to their homes. The shopping center and nearby road remained closed.

Environmental Protection Agency officials were called to the scene, as well as environmental cleanup company Hepaco, according to the fire department.

An preliminary investigation found that a leak from containers inside the truck caused a chemical reaction that resulted in the fire.