BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

June 22, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowNoonChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul730¼747725½741½+7
Sep742½760¾739755½+7¼
Dec755½777¼754¾772¾+8¾
Mar768¼786¾764½784+9¾
May771¼788¼765½785½+8¾
Jul767¼784¾762½781½+7
Sep771½787½766½784+5¾
Dec784794772½787¾+2½
Mar785793¼785793¼+6¼
Jul735739735739+5¾
Est. sales 150,655. Wed.'s sales 177,181
Wed.'s open int 347,233
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul668¼670¼653666¼—4¾
Sep620622609620½—3
Dec624¾626½613¼625—3¾
Mar630¾633621631½—4¼
May631½634¼623¼632¾—4¼
Jul632632¼620½628½—6
Sep572¼575564¼569½—8¼
Dec561562¾553¾558¾—5¾
Mar568¼569¼561¼566—5½
May566¾566¾566¾566¾—6½
Jul574¼574¼567567—7¾
Dec510515505508¼—3
Dec498500491½498¼
Est. sales 343,954. Wed.'s sales 652,424
Wed.'s open int 1,306,709, up 16,361
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul401407¾392¾396—1¾
Sep409¾412¾400408+3¼
Dec414½421410418¼+6¼
Mar420420420420+2½
Est. sales 844. Wed.'s sales 1,178
Wed.'s open int 3,921, up 15
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul1513¼1519½1468½1502¼—12½
Aug14351444¾1392¾1418—27
Sep1380¼1384½1331¾1350—38
Nov1370½1373½1322¾1341¼—35¾
Jan1376½1380½1331½1350—33¾
Mar1354¾13631320¾1338—27¼
May13511352¾1315¾1331¾—22¾
Jul1346¾1348½1314½1330½—21
Aug13001302¾1294½1294½—31¾
Sep125912591252½1252½—25
Nov12501254¾1228¼1249½—6½
Nov1190119011901190+2¾
Est. sales 302,537. Wed.'s sales 381,541
Wed.'s open int 659,914
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul55.1055.6853.1355.47—.16
Aug53.9054.6952.0854.50—.23
Sep52.9954.0251.5753.85—.25
Oct53.3553.6951.4053.49—.27
Dec53.4853.6851.3653.48—.18
Jan53.2253.5651.3453.30—.20
Mar53.0753.3351.1952.95—.29
May52.4853.1651.1152.65—.39
Jul52.6052.8950.9452.51—.29
Aug50.8751.9550.8751.95—.48
Sep50.6451.3650.5451.36—.60
Oct51.5451.6450.2050.20—1.16
Dec51.0151.6049.7651.01—.19
Est. sales 192,914. Wed.'s sales 226,232
Wed.'s open int 505,271
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul438.00439.40425.90428.20—11.00
Aug435.00437.10423.20424.80—12.50
Sep433.50434.50419.10420.80—14.40
Oct430.30431.10415.40417.50—14.70
Dec431.60432.00415.00417.20—15.40
Jan428.50429.60413.50415.70—14.80
Mar419.60420.30406.30408.60—13.20
May413.60413.80401.60403.20—12.40
Jul413.40413.40401.30401.30—13.30
Aug407.80407.80399.50399.50—10.60
Sep401.90401.90393.50396.00—6.60
Oct388.50388.50388.50388.50—5.50
Dec386.60388.70382.80385.80—6.10
Est. sales 167,446. Wed.'s sales 291,250
Wed.'s open int 515,592, up 7,774
