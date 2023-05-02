AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Close

May 2, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May612612¾595½595½—8¼
Jul620626½607½609¼—9
Sep631¾637¾619620½—9½
Dec648½655¾636¾637¾—10
Mar667½668649¾650½—10
May674½674½656½657¼—9¾
Jul673¾673¾658659¼—8
Sep680¼680¼669½671—7
Dec696¾697½685½689—4½
Mar702—4
May705¼—5
Jul695½—5
Est. sales 104,960. Mon.'s sales 94,159
Mon.'s open int 372,036, up 6,618
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May641¾652635½638—1½
Jul584½590½578¼580—4½
Sep523½528517½520¾—3
Dec525530¼518519¾—5½
Mar535540¼528¼530—5¼
May541546½535536½—5¼
Jul545½550¼538½540¼—5¾
Sep527527518¾520¼—5
Dec521524514515¼—5¼
Mar525¼525¼521½522½—5
May528528524524½—4¾
Jul525¼—5½
Sep484—5
Dec486486480480—5
Jul491½—4
Dec469½—2¾
Est. sales 310,874. Mon.'s sales 295,568
Mon.'s open int 1,220,061, up 12,827
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May297¼297½291½291½—3¼
Jul308¾309¼302302½—2¼
Sep311½311½310¼310¼—2¼
Dec323325½321¾321¾—1
Mar334¾334¾332¾332¾—1¼
May338¾—1¼
Jul331—1¼
Sep326¼—1¼
Dec326¼—1¼
Mar327¾—1¼
Jul311¼—1¼
Sep327—1¼
Est. sales 202. Mon.'s sales 363
Mon.'s open int 5,122, up 66
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May146014671437½1439½—15¼
Jul1427144014081410¾—16¾
Aug1370¼1381½1356¼1358¼—12¼
Sep1296¼1305¼1286½1288—7
Nov1275128412651267¼—7¾
Jan1284¼12931274¾1276¾—7½
Mar1284¾129412771279½—5½
May12901298½1282¼1284¾—4½
Jul1294¼1301¾1286¼1288¼—4¼
Aug1276¼—5
Sep125512551245¼1245¼¼
Nov1233¾1241½1229¾1231—1½
Jan1231½—1½
Mar1220¼—1½
May1211¾—1½
Jul1214¾—1¾
Aug1204—1¾
Sep1183—1¾
Nov1163½1163½1158½1160¾+2¼
Jul1156¾+2¼
Nov1113½+2¼
Est. sales 183,210. Mon.'s sales 133,758
Mon.'s open int 600,219
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May52.0652.0851.3351.39—.16
Jul51.8152.6051.6751.79—.02
Aug51.6252.3351.4851.59—.01
Sep51.2751.9051.1351.25+.01
Oct50.8551.3350.6650.78+.01
Dec50.5350.9750.3450.48—.01
Jan50.5850.7750.1850.33—.04
Mar50.4050.7150.1150.24—.06
May50.2750.5950.0450.17—.07
Jul50.2650.5150.0450.18—.07
Aug50.1950.2049.9750.05—.07
Sep50.0850.1549.8549.88—.07
Oct49.7949.8049.5449.54—.11
Dec49.7049.8949.4749.49—.10
Jan49.4849.4849.4249.42—.11
Mar49.4549.4549.2849.28—.10
May49.26—.11
Jul49.28—.10
Aug49.19—.10
Sep49.20—.09
Oct49.02—.09
Dec49.05—.10
Jul48.96—.10
Oct48.95—.10
Dec48.81—.10
Est. sales 113,216. Mon.'s sales 82,416
Mon.'s open int 472,247, up 3,472
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May435.30437.30429.80429.80—5.50
Jul433.70437.60427.20427.90—5.70
Aug427.40430.80421.50422.00—5.40
Sep417.30420.40411.60412.00—5.30
Oct409.20411.60403.10403.40—5.60
Dec407.50410.10401.00401.30—6.10
Jan405.70407.90398.80399.10—6.10
Mar399.40401.60393.60393.90—4.80
May395.90398.10390.50390.80—4.20
Jul395.60397.00390.30390.50—4.10
Aug394.00394.10388.00388.00—3.90
Sep391.60391.60384.50384.50—3.80
Oct384.30384.30378.40378.40—3.90
Dec383.40384.00378.00378.30—3.70
Jan377.60—3.60
Mar374.70—3.60
May374.30—3.60
Jul374.30—3.60
Aug372.20—3.60
Sep368.20—3.60
Oct367.40—3.60
Dec368.40368.40366.60366.60—3.60
Jul365.10—3.60
Oct365.10—3.60
Dec359.50—3.60
Est. sales 102,407. Mon.'s sales 60,742
Mon.'s open int 426,577, up 1,759
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.