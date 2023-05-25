AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Open

May 25, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul607612¾602½609½+3¼
Sep620½625615¼621½+2½
Dec637½642¾633½639½+2¼
Mar652½655¾647¾653+2
May657¾661654½658¾+1¼
Jul660½663¾656½661½+1¼
Dec679¼684½679¼680—2¼
May694694694694¼
Est. sales 32,760. Wed.'s sales 94,769
Wed.'s open int 384,360, up 4,907
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul587½592½583½588¾+1½
Sep515518½511¼514½¾
Dec520523¼516¾519¾¼
Mar528¾532¼526529½
May535538532534¾¼
Jul535539½533¾536½¼
Sep509¼511507509
Dec505506½502¼505¼
Dec472½472¾472½472¾—1¼
Est. sales 104,553. Wed.'s sales 339,479
Wed.'s open int 1,312,355, up 12,514
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul328¼341¼327½340¾+11
Sep343343¼342¾343¼+9¼
Dec347¾354¼347¾353½+8¾
Est. sales 273. Wed.'s sales 418
Wed.'s open int 4,751, up 54
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul1324¼1333½1316¾1324¾
Aug1257½1264¼1249¾1256—2¾
Sep1195¾1198¼11871191¼—4¼
Nov11851185½11751180—5
Jan1193½1195¼11851189¾—5
Mar11961197¼1188½1192—5½
May1199½1200½11931196½—5½
Jul120612061197¾1201½—4¾
Nov1155¾1160½1152¾1156¼—3¼
Nov1122112211221122—2¼
Nov1095109510951095+3¾
Est. sales 81,797. Wed.'s sales 178,081
Wed.'s open int 653,602, up 2,354
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul48.0748.8547.8948.82+.82
Aug48.1548.8947.9948.85+.77
Sep48.0548.7347.9448.70+.71
Oct47.8848.4947.7548.45+.63
Dec47.8148.3947.6948.35+.58
Jan47.7148.2847.6548.22+.52
Mar47.7448.1647.5748.10+.48
May47.5947.9947.4447.99+.50
Jul47.3747.9147.3747.85+.48
Aug47.1347.1847.1347.16
Sep46.9146.9146.9146.91—.03
Dec47.0047.0047.0047.00+.36
Est. sales 48,559. Wed.'s sales 104,904
Wed.'s open int 545,615, up 4,215
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul402.20405.50399.30400.30—1.90
Aug399.20400.80395.50396.30—2.40
Sep390.50391.20386.80387.50—2.90
Oct381.40381.40377.60377.90—3.40
Dec379.00379.00374.70375.50—3.40
Jan376.50376.60372.90373.20—3.60
Mar370.80370.80366.70366.80—4.20
May366.90367.00363.00363.70—3.30
Jul365.80365.80362.20363.10—3.10
Aug362.50362.70360.80361.80—2.10
Sep361.10361.10358.50358.50—2.60
Dec355.00355.00355.00355.00—2.20
Est. sales 61,407. Wed.'s sales 117,615
Wed.'s open int 483,168, up 3,363
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.