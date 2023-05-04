May 4, 2023 GMT
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|624
|631½
|624
|631½
|+5¼
|Jul
|642
|650¾
|629¼
|645
|+5¼
|Sep
|654
|661¾
|640¼
|656¾
|+6
|Dec
|670
|678¼
|656½
|673¾
|+7
|Mar
|681¾
|688¼
|668
|684¾
|+6¾
|May
|687¾
|692½
|674
|690¼
|+6
|Jul
|688¾
|691
|674½
|689½
|+5
|Sep
|698¼
|698¼
|698¼
|698¼
|+3½
|Dec
|711¾
|716¼
|701¼
|714
|+2½
|Mar
|724¼
|+1
|May
|725
|726
|725
|726
|—
|½
|Jul
|716¼
|—
|½
|Est. sales 114,202.
|Wed.'s sales 15,620
|Wed.'s open int 373,338
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|642¼
|649½
|637½
|646½
|+1¼
|Jul
|588½
|592
|579
|589
|+½
|Sep
|531¾
|534¾
|524½
|529½
|—2¼
|Dec
|531
|533¼
|522¾
|528½
|—2
|Mar
|540
|543¼
|533¼
|538¼
|—2¼
|May
|546½
|549¼
|539½
|544¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|550
|552½
|542¾
|547¼
|—2¾
|Sep
|527
|527
|522¼
|524½
|—3¼
|Dec
|519
|523½
|515
|517¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|527
|527
|522
|524½
|—3
|May
|526½
|—3
|Jul
|527¾
|—2½
|Sep
|486½
|—2½
|Dec
|484½
|484½
|480
|481¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|489½
|—3¼
|Dec
|462
|468
|462
|467¼
|—2¾
|Est. sales 281,787.
|Wed.'s sales 351,336
|Wed.'s open int 1,227,035,
|up 3,081
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|311¾
|+12½
|Jul
|311½
|322¼
|310¼
|319
|+8¾
|Sep
|319¾
|324¾
|319
|324¾
|+7½
|Dec
|335
|336½
|332¾
|335¾
|+7
|Mar
|345
|347
|344¾
|344¾
|+5
|May
|350¾
|+5
|Jul
|343
|+5
|Sep
|338¼
|+5
|Dec
|338¼
|+5
|Mar
|339¾
|+5
|Jul
|323¼
|+5
|Sep
|339
|+5
|Est. sales 461.
|Wed.'s sales 366
|Wed.'s open int 5,315,
|up 141
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1448
|1454
|1438¾
|1448½
|+½
|Jul
|1415¼
|1423½
|1405
|1417¾
|+¼
|Aug
|1360
|1364¼
|1347¾
|1358½
|—3¼
|Sep
|1292¾
|1293½
|1278
|1287¾
|—5
|Nov
|1272
|1273¾
|1258¼
|1268½
|—3¾
|Jan
|1282
|1283½
|1268¼
|1278¼
|—4
|Mar
|1284¼
|1286½
|1271½
|1281¼
|—5¼
|May
|1291
|1291¼
|1276¾
|1285¾
|—6¼
|Jul
|1295
|1295
|1280½
|1288¾
|—6¾
|Aug
|1275½
|1276½
|1275½
|1276½
|—6¾
|Sep
|1246½
|—7¼
|Nov
|1233¾
|1236¾
|1225¾
|1232¼
|—6½
|Jan
|1233½
|—6
|Mar
|1222¼
|—6
|May
|1215¾
|1217¼
|1215¾
|1217¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|1222¼
|—4¾
|Aug
|1211½
|—4¾
|Sep
|1190½
|—4¾
|Nov
|1161¾
|1168¼
|1161¾
|1168¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|1164¼
|—1¾
|Nov
|1118
|—1¾
|Est. sales 162,579.
|Wed.'s sales 244,134
|Wed.'s open int 600,635
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|52.31
|52.39
|52.27
|52.27
|—.10
|Jul
|52.40
|53.29
|52.18
|52.48
|—.16
|Aug
|52.18
|52.99
|51.97
|52.24
|—.16
|Sep
|51.89
|52.64
|51.63
|51.90
|—.16
|Oct
|51.29
|52.13
|51.16
|51.45
|—.14
|Dec
|51.20
|51.79
|50.85
|51.17
|—.14
|Jan
|51.03
|51.56
|50.73
|51.01
|—.13
|Mar
|50.85
|51.36
|50.65
|50.84
|—.16
|May
|50.68
|51.18
|50.57
|50.72
|—.17
|Jul
|51.02
|51.09
|50.56
|50.67
|—.21
|Aug
|50.51
|—.22
|Sep
|50.31
|—.23
|Oct
|49.97
|—.27
|Dec
|50.18
|50.18
|49.82
|49.90
|—.26
|Jan
|49.81
|—.25
|Mar
|49.66
|—.26
|May
|49.62
|—.26
|Jul
|49.63
|—.26
|Aug
|49.52
|—.23
|Sep
|49.43
|—.23
|Oct
|49.46
|—.23
|Dec
|49.42
|—.24
|Jul
|49.33
|—.24
|Oct
|49.32
|—.24
|Dec
|49.18
|—.24
|Est. sales 109,623.
|Wed.'s sales 138,242
|Wed.'s open int 475,173,
|up 2,626
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|425.00
|428.10
|420.50
|427.30
|—.50
|Jul
|424.00
|426.30
|418.00
|424.60
|—.30
|Aug
|418.50
|419.70
|412.30
|417.90
|—.70
|Sep
|409.30
|410.10
|402.70
|407.50
|—1.30
|Oct
|400.60
|401.70
|394.30
|398.60
|—1.50
|Dec
|398.80
|399.80
|392.30
|396.50
|—1.80
|Jan
|397.20
|398.00
|390.60
|394.60
|—1.90
|Mar
|392.10
|393.10
|386.50
|389.60
|—2.10
|May
|389.60
|389.60
|383.50
|386.30
|—2.40
|Jul
|389.00
|390.00
|383.40
|385.50
|—2.90
|Aug
|386.50
|386.50
|381.10
|382.70
|—3.30
|Sep
|383.50
|385.20
|378.50
|379.20
|—3.40
|Oct
|380.40
|380.40
|373.50
|373.50
|—3.20
|Dec
|377.50
|377.50
|373.00
|373.60
|—3.00
|Jan
|373.20
|—3.00
|Mar
|370.30
|—3.00
|May
|369.90
|—3.00
|Jul
|369.90
|—3.00
|Aug
|367.80
|—3.00
|Sep
|363.80
|—3.00
|Oct
|363.00
|—3.00
|Dec
|362.20
|—3.00
|Jul
|360.70
|—3.00
|Oct
|360.70
|—3.00
|Dec
|355.10
|—3.00
|Est. sales 113,137.
|Wed.'s sales 123,229
|Wed.'s open int 430,656,
|up 2,643