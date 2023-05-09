AP NEWS
May 9, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May628630½628630½—10½
Jul653¼653¾633643½—10½
Sep665¼665¼645¼655¼—10¾
Dec683683662½672½—10½
Mar690½691¼674684—9½
May694¼695¾680690¼—8¼
Jul693¾694¾680½691½—6½
Sep699½705691¼701—7
Dec716¼716¼705¾715½—7¾
Mar725¾—7¾
May728¼—7¼
Jul718½—7¼
Est. sales 102,056. Mon.'s sales 108,006
Mon.'s open int 368,597
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May654¾654¾639½642¼—14¼
Jul595595581584¾—11¾
Sep531531¼516¼519—13¾
Dec527½528516¼518¼—11½
Mar537½537½526¼528¼—10¾
May542542532¾534¾—10
Jul545545536¼538½—9¼
Sep518¼518¼514½516½—5¾
Dec513¼513¼507½511½—3¾
Mar516¾518¾516¾518¾—3½
May519520½519520½—3¾
Jul522522520½522—3¼
Sep480¾—3¼
Dec476¼477473¾476¼—1
Jul484½—1
Dec462¾¾
Est. sales 325,024. Mon.'s sales 257,977
Mon.'s open int 1,259,705, up 8,590
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May329—1½
Jul334¾340331¾337¼—2
Sep337340¼336½339¼—1½
Dec348½348½344¾347—1¾
Mar356½—1½
May362½—1½
Jul354¾—1½
Sep350—1½
Dec350—1½
Mar351½—1½
Jul332¾—1½
Sep348½—1½
Est. sales 522. Mon.'s sales 1,057
Mon.'s open int 4,737
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May1467¾1467¾1448¾1451¾—17
Jul1432¼1432½1410½1414¼—19½
Aug1363¾1364½1343¾1347½—18
Sep1289¼1289¼1270¼1275½—16
Nov1271½1271½1250½1254½—18
Jan12781278½1260½1264½—16¾
Mar1279½1279½12641268—14½
May1281½1282½12701273¾—13
Jul12851285¼1273½1277¾—11½
Aug126612661265½1265¾—11¼
Sep1236½—10¾
Nov123012301218¾1222¾—10¾
Jan1224¼—10½
Mar1213—10½
May1206¾1206¾1206¼1206¼—11
Jul121312131210¾1210¾—11¼
Aug1200—11¼
Sep1179—11¼
Nov1158½—9¾
Jul1154½—9¾
Nov1107—9¾
Est. sales 173,302. Mon.'s sales 162,002
Mon.'s open int 614,942, up 5,226
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May52.72—.62
Jul53.6553.9752.7953.04—.61
Aug53.4053.6552.5052.75—.62
Sep52.9853.2152.1052.35—.63
Oct52.4852.6851.5851.86—.62
Dec52.1952.3551.2451.54—.60
Jan51.7852.1251.0151.33—.62
Mar51.5851.8650.7851.07—.68
May51.4151.6950.6350.91—.72
Jul51.4851.5850.5850.83—.74
Aug51.3851.3850.6250.62—.76
Sep50.36—.76
Oct50.7550.7550.0350.03—.72
Dec50.6850.6849.9349.96—.72
Jan49.85—.72
Mar49.70—.72
May49.65—.75
Jul49.67—.74
Aug49.53—.74
Sep49.54—.73
Oct49.37—.72
Dec50.0650.0649.4149.41—.72
Jul49.32—.72
Oct49.31—.72
Dec49.17—.72
Est. sales 119,912. Mon.'s sales 123,328
Mon.'s open int 482,731, up 2,119
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May420.40420.40416.40416.40—9.10
Jul426.90426.90418.80419.00—7.90
Aug419.40419.50412.90413.30—6.60
Sep407.80407.80402.20402.90—5.80
Oct398.60398.70393.30394.00—5.80
Dec396.60397.40391.40392.20—5.70
Jan394.10394.20389.40390.00—5.60
Mar387.90388.10384.00384.70—5.30
May383.40383.50380.60381.20—5.20
Jul384.00384.00379.40380.20—5.20
Aug377.40—5.00
Sep375.00375.30373.70373.70—5.00
Oct369.80369.80368.10368.10—4.90
Dec368.50369.20367.20368.00—4.90
Jan367.60—4.90
Mar364.70—4.90
May364.30—4.90
Jul364.30—4.90
Aug362.20—4.90
Sep358.20—4.90
Oct357.40—4.90
Dec360.00360.00356.60356.60—4.90
Jul355.10—4.90
Oct355.10—4.90
Dec349.50—4.90
Est. sales 106,271. Mon.'s sales 93,442
Mon.'s open int 444,745, up 2,915
