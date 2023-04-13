AP NEWS
April 13, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May680¾680¾665¼672½—7
Jul688½688½673¾681¾—5¼
Sep698¾698¾685¼692½—5½
Dec715715702¼709—4¾
Mar723¼724¼713¼719½—4½
May723¾725¾717723¼—3¼
Jul710710½703½703½—8½
Sep715715714¼714¼
Dec718½718½718½718½—2¾
Est. sales 97,357. Wed.'s sales 235,827
Wed.'s open int 381,364
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May656661¾653657½+1½
Jul627½633625¼629¼+1½
Sep562¼564¾558¾562½
Dec555557½551½554½—1
Mar563¼566560563—1
May568¾569¾565¾568¼—1
Jul570570¾567½570¾
Sep545545542¼544¾
Dec534½536½532534—1¼
Est. sales 133,666. Wed.'s sales 310,962
Wed.'s open int 1,328,326
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May334¾338¼333½337¾+2
Jul332½333½330½331¼½
Dec347347347347+1½
Est. sales 248. Wed.'s sales 442
Wed.'s open int 4,779, up 81
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May1504¼1522¼15021513¾+9½
Jul1471¾1489¼14701483+10¾
Aug1419½1435¾1418¾1430¾+10¼
Sep1338¾13541338½1349¼+9¾
Nov130613211305½1315¾+8
Jan13131326¼13121321¼+7¼
Mar1306½1319¾1306¼1314+6¼
May1308¾1321½1307¾1314¼+4½
Jul1312¾1324¼1312¾1318+5¼
Sep1269½1269½1269½1269½+5½
Nov1241125012411243¼+1¾
Est. sales 118,281. Wed.'s sales 276,919
Wed.'s open int 709,270
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May53.9354.1653.4153.88—.12
Jul54.1154.2853.5353.97—.19
Aug53.9354.0453.3853.77—.19
Sep53.5753.7253.0653.40—.26
Oct52.9853.2652.6552.95—.28
Dec52.9153.0852.4352.64—.39
Jan52.6852.9952.4352.64—.29
Mar52.5752.8952.4752.53—.37
May52.5952.8252.4552.45—.43
Jul52.5752.7552.5552.57—.35
Dec52.1752.1752.0052.00—.37
Est. sales 49,278. Wed.'s sales 142,945
Wed.'s open int 484,455
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May460.20470.20459.60468.10+7.90
Jul457.60467.00456.80465.20+7.80
Aug447.00456.00447.00454.50+7.40
Sep432.30440.80432.10438.70+6.00
Oct419.60427.20419.60424.40+4.20
Dec417.00424.50416.70421.50+3.80
Jan412.20419.80412.20416.50+3.40
Mar405.40409.90405.40407.30+3.70
May400.20402.50400.20402.50+4.20
Jul399.50401.60399.00401.60+4.40
Dec384.00384.50384.00384.50+5.10
Est. sales 68,635. Wed.'s sales 159,941
Wed.'s open int 431,987
