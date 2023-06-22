Preclosing

AP NEWS
June 22, 2023

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul730¼747725½737¼+2¾
Sep742½760¾739751+2¾
Dec755½777¼754¾768¼+4¼
Mar768¼786¾764½780+5¾
May771¼788¼765½782½+5¾
Jul767¼784¾762½779+4½
Sep771½787½766½781¼+3
Dec784794772½787¾+2½
Mar785793¼785793¼+6¼
Jul735739735739+5¾
Est. sales 160,868. Wed.'s sales 177,181
Wed.'s open int 347,233
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul668¼670¼653660½—10½
Sep620622609615½—8
Dec624¾626½613¼619½—9¼
Mar630¾633621626¾—9
May631½634¼623¼628—9
Jul632632¼620½624¾—9¾
Sep572¼575564¼567—10¾
Dec561562¾553¾557—7½
Mar568¼569¼561¼564¼—7¼
May566¾566¾566¾566¾—6½
Jul574¼574¼567567—7¾
Dec510515505510—1¼
Dec498500491½498¼
Est. sales 383,882. Wed.'s sales 652,424
Wed.'s open int 1,306,709, up 16,361
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul401407¾392¾395¾—2
Sep409¾412¾400409+4¼
Dec414½421410418½+6½
Mar420420420420+2½
Est. sales 867. Wed.'s sales 1,178
Wed.'s open int 3,921, up 15
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul1513¼1519½1468½1496—18¾
Aug14351444¾1392¾1413½—31½
Sep1380¼1384½1331¾1345¾—42¼
Nov1370½1373½1322¾1337½—39½
Jan1376½1380½1331½1346—37¾
Mar1354¾13631320¾1335½—29¾
May13511352¾1315¾1330—24½
Jul1346¾1348½1314½1329—22½
Aug13001302¾1294½1294½—31¾
Sep125912591252½1252½—25
Nov12501254¾1228¼1246¾—9¼
Nov1190119011901190+2¾
Est. sales 321,386. Wed.'s sales 381,541
Wed.'s open int 659,914
