June 22, 2023 GMT
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|730¼
|747
|725½
|737¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|742½
|760¾
|739
|751
|+2¾
|Dec
|755½
|777¼
|754¾
|768¼
|+4¼
|Mar
|768¼
|786¾
|764½
|780
|+5¾
|May
|771¼
|788¼
|765½
|782½
|+5¾
|Jul
|767¼
|784¾
|762½
|779
|+4½
|Sep
|771½
|787½
|766½
|781¼
|+3
|Dec
|784
|794
|772½
|787¾
|+2½
|Mar
|785
|793¼
|785
|793¼
|+6¼
|Jul
|735
|739
|735
|739
|+5¾
|Est. sales 160,868.
|Wed.'s sales 177,181
|Wed.'s open int 347,233
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|668¼
|670¼
|653
|660½
|—10½
|Sep
|620
|622
|609
|615½
|—8
|Dec
|624¾
|626½
|613¼
|619½
|—9¼
|Mar
|630¾
|633
|621
|626¾
|—9
|May
|631½
|634¼
|623¼
|628
|—9
|Jul
|632
|632¼
|620½
|624¾
|—9¾
|Sep
|572¼
|575
|564¼
|567
|—10¾
|Dec
|561
|562¾
|553¾
|557
|—7½
|Mar
|568¼
|569¼
|561¼
|564¼
|—7¼
|May
|566¾
|566¾
|566¾
|566¾
|—6½
|Jul
|574¼
|574¼
|567
|567
|—7¾
|Dec
|510
|515
|505
|510
|—1¼
|Dec
|498
|500
|491½
|498¼
|Est. sales 383,882.
|Wed.'s sales 652,424
|Wed.'s open int 1,306,709,
|up 16,361
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|401
|407¾
|392¾
|395¾
|—2
|Sep
|409¾
|412¾
|400
|409
|+4¼
|Dec
|414½
|421
|410
|418½
|+6½
|Mar
|420
|420
|420
|420
|+2½
|Est. sales 867.
|Wed.'s sales 1,178
|Wed.'s open int 3,921,
|up 15
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1513¼
|1519½
|1468½
|1496
|—18¾
|Aug
|1435
|1444¾
|1392¾
|1413½
|—31½
|Sep
|1380¼
|1384½
|1331¾
|1345¾
|—42¼
|Nov
|1370½
|1373½
|1322¾
|1337½
|—39½
|Jan
|1376½
|1380½
|1331½
|1346
|—37¾
|Mar
|1354¾
|1363
|1320¾
|1335½
|—29¾
|May
|1351
|1352¾
|1315¾
|1330
|—24½
|Jul
|1346¾
|1348½
|1314½
|1329
|—22½
|Aug
|1300
|1302¾
|1294½
|1294½
|—31¾
|Sep
|1259
|1259
|1252½
|1252½
|—25
|Nov
|1250
|1254¾
|1228¼
|1246¾
|—9¼
|Nov
|1190
|1190
|1190
|1190
|+2¾
|Est. sales 321,386.
|Wed.'s sales 381,541
|Wed.'s open int 659,914