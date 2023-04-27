Preclosing

AP NEWS
April 27, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May628¾630¾610½614—13¼
Jul643¾645½625½627¾—14¼
Sep655657¾637639¼—15
Dec673674½654656½—15¼
Mar684½685¼665667¾—14¾
May687687669671¾—14½
Jul682¼682¼664¾670—12
Sep680½680½677¾677¾—12¾
Dec699½699½691¼692¼—10
Jul695¼695¼695695—2¼
Est. sales 130,277. Wed.'s sales 110,478
Wed.'s open int 363,741
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May642644¼621¾623¼—18¼
Jul601¾602½580½581¼—19¾
Sep548548530¼531¼—15¼
Dec543½544530¼531½—12
Mar553553¾540¼541½—11½
May559½560547548½—11
Jul563¼563¾551½552¼—11
Sep535535529½529½—8½
Dec528529520½522—6¾
Mar528¾530528½529—7¼
Jul535535529¾529¾—8½
Dec484½486¼483¾483¾—2¾
Dec472472472472—1¼
Est. sales 457,743. Wed.'s sales 301,959
Wed.'s open int 1,214,458
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May322322305305—17½
Jul328½330311½314—12½
Sep334334½320¼320¼—12¾
Dec345¼345¼331331½—13½
Mar342342342342—13¼
Est. sales 892. Wed.'s sales 1,162
Wed.'s open int 4,687
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May143514431420¾1421—15
Jul1414¾1417¼1401¾1402¼—12½
Aug1363¼13651350½1351—12¼
Sep1287¼12891275½1275¾—11½
Nov1266¾1268¼12551255¼—11½
Jan1273½1275¼1262¾1263—11¼
Mar127012721260½1261—9¾
May1273¾127512641264—9¼
Jul1273¼1274¼12671268¼—8¼
Aug1260¼1260¼1260¼1260¼—5¼
Nov12151215¾1208½1210½—4¼
Nov1134½1134½1134½1134½—4¾
Est. sales 189,039. Wed.'s sales 276,368
Wed.'s open int 604,909
