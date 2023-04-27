April 27, 2023 GMT
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|628¾
|630¾
|610½
|614
|—13¼
|Jul
|643¾
|645½
|625½
|627¾
|—14¼
|Sep
|655
|657¾
|637
|639¼
|—15
|Dec
|673
|674½
|654
|656½
|—15¼
|Mar
|684½
|685¼
|665
|667¾
|—14¾
|May
|687
|687
|669
|671¾
|—14½
|Jul
|682¼
|682¼
|664¾
|670
|—12
|Sep
|680½
|680½
|677¾
|677¾
|—12¾
|Dec
|699½
|699½
|691¼
|692¼
|—10
|Jul
|695¼
|695¼
|695
|695
|—2¼
|Est. sales 130,277.
|Wed.'s sales 110,478
|Wed.'s open int 363,741
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|642
|644¼
|621¾
|623¼
|—18¼
|Jul
|601¾
|602½
|580½
|581¼
|—19¾
|Sep
|548
|548
|530¼
|531¼
|—15¼
|Dec
|543½
|544
|530¼
|531½
|—12
|Mar
|553
|553¾
|540¼
|541½
|—11½
|May
|559½
|560
|547
|548½
|—11
|Jul
|563¼
|563¾
|551½
|552¼
|—11
|Sep
|535
|535
|529½
|529½
|—8½
|Dec
|528
|529
|520½
|522
|—6¾
|Mar
|528¾
|530
|528½
|529
|—7¼
|Jul
|535
|535
|529¾
|529¾
|—8½
|Dec
|484½
|486¼
|483¾
|483¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|472
|472
|472
|472
|—1¼
|Est. sales 457,743.
|Wed.'s sales 301,959
|Wed.'s open int 1,214,458
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|322
|322
|305
|305
|—17½
|Jul
|328½
|330
|311½
|314
|—12½
|Sep
|334
|334½
|320¼
|320¼
|—12¾
|Dec
|345¼
|345¼
|331
|331½
|—13½
|Mar
|342
|342
|342
|342
|—13¼
|Est. sales 892.
|Wed.'s sales 1,162
|Wed.'s open int 4,687
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1435
|1443
|1420¾
|1421
|—15
|Jul
|1414¾
|1417¼
|1401¾
|1402¼
|—12½
|Aug
|1363¼
|1365
|1350½
|1351
|—12¼
|Sep
|1287¼
|1289
|1275½
|1275¾
|—11½
|Nov
|1266¾
|1268¼
|1255
|1255¼
|—11½
|Jan
|1273½
|1275¼
|1262¾
|1263
|—11¼
|Mar
|1270
|1272
|1260½
|1261
|—9¾
|May
|1273¾
|1275
|1264
|1264
|—9¼
|Jul
|1273¼
|1274¼
|1267
|1268¼
|—8¼
|Aug
|1260¼
|1260¼
|1260¼
|1260¼
|—5¼
|Nov
|1215
|1215¾
|1208½
|1210½
|—4¼
|Nov
|1134½
|1134½
|1134½
|1134½
|—4¾
|Est. sales 189,039.
|Wed.'s sales 276,368
|Wed.'s open int 604,909