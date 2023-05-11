Preclosing

AP NEWS
May 11, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May617½617½617½617½—10¾
Jul640640¾628¾630½—10¾
Sep651¼652½640½642¼—10¼
Dec667669657659¼—9¾
Mar677½680¼669671¼—9½
May683½685675½677¾—9
Jul685½686½676½678½—8¾
Sep692692688688—9¼
Dec709¼709¼701¼701¼—10¾
Est. sales 60,296. Wed.'s sales 96,875
Wed.'s open int 367,763, up 633
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May641¾648633½634¼—11¼
Jul591592¾583¼585½—8½
Sep520¾520¾514½516½—6¼
Dec518¾519¼513515—5¾
Mar528½528½523524¼—6¼
May534¼534½529530—6¼
Jul536536¾532533½—5¾
Sep514514510¼510¾—5¾
Dec510½510½505505—7¾
Mar513½513½512¼512¼—7¾
May514¼514¼514¼514¼—7¾
Jul515½515½515½515½—7¼
Dec472½472½471½472—5
Dec461½461½461½461½—1¾
Est. sales 189,552. Wed.'s sales 356,403
Wed.'s open int 1,278,189, up 8,315
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul333½336322¼334—3½
Sep328¼336¼328336¼—3½
Dec343½347½340347½
Mar351¾351¾350350—6¾
Est. sales 448. Wed.'s sales 386
Wed.'s open int 4,501
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May1437¾144614201445+8½
Jul14031413½1385¼1405+1
Aug133613441319¾1336¾
Sep1267½1272¾1251¾1267¾
Nov125012531234½1246½—4¼
Jan1259¾1261¾1244¾1256—5
Mar1264½1265½1249½1260¼—5¼
May1269½127112551266—5¾
Jul1273¾1274¾1261½1270¼—5¾
Aug1259¼1259¼1259¼1259¼—5
Nov1220½1224¼12051222¼
May1205½1205½1205½1205½
Jul1210½1210½1210½1210½+1¼
Nov1162116211621162+2¼
Est. sales 157,759. Wed.'s sales 151,750
Wed.'s open int 625,811, up 7,067
