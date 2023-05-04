May 4, 2023 GMT
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|624
|625¼
|624
|625¼
|—1
|Jul
|642
|650¾
|629¼
|644¾
|+5
|Sep
|654
|661¾
|640¼
|656¼
|+5½
|Dec
|670
|678¼
|656½
|673½
|+6¾
|Mar
|681¾
|688¼
|668
|684¾
|+6¾
|May
|687¾
|692½
|674
|689¾
|+5½
|Jul
|688¾
|691
|674½
|689
|+4½
|Dec
|711¾
|715¾
|701¼
|714
|+2½
|May
|725
|725
|725
|725
|—1½
|Est. sales 99,825.
|Wed.'s sales 15,620
|Wed.'s open int 373,338
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|642¼
|649½
|637½
|645
|—
|¼
|Jul
|588½
|592
|579
|588¾
|+¼
|Sep
|531¾
|534¾
|524½
|529
|—2¾
|Dec
|531
|533¼
|522¾
|527½
|—3
|Mar
|540
|543¼
|533¼
|537¼
|—3¼
|May
|546½
|549¼
|539½
|542¾
|—3¾
|Jul
|550
|552½
|542¾
|546½
|—3½
|Sep
|527
|527
|522¼
|524¼
|—3½
|Dec
|519
|523½
|515
|516¾
|—3¾
|Mar
|527
|527
|522
|522¼
|—5¼
|Dec
|484½
|484½
|480
|484½
|+2
|Dec
|462
|468
|462
|468
|—2
|Est. sales 244,213.
|Wed.'s sales 351,336
|Wed.'s open int 1,227,035,
|up 3,081
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|311½
|322¼
|310¼
|318¾
|+8½
|Sep
|319¾
|324
|319
|324
|+6¾
|Dec
|335
|336½
|332¾
|332¾
|+4
|Mar
|345
|347
|345
|347
|+7¼
|Est. sales 421.
|Wed.'s sales 366
|Wed.'s open int 5,315,
|up 141
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1448
|1454
|1438¾
|1451½
|+3½
|Jul
|1415¼
|1423½
|1405
|1418¾
|+1¼
|Aug
|1360
|1364¼
|1347¾
|1360
|—1¾
|Sep
|1292¾
|1293½
|1278
|1286¾
|—6
|Nov
|1272
|1273¾
|1258¼
|1266¾
|—5½
|Jan
|1282
|1283½
|1268¼
|1276½
|—5¾
|Mar
|1284¼
|1286½
|1271½
|1279¼
|—7¼
|May
|1291
|1291¼
|1276¾
|1283½
|—8½
|Jul
|1295
|1295
|1280½
|1287¾
|—7¾
|Aug
|1275½
|1275½
|1275½
|1275½
|—7¾
|Nov
|1233¾
|1236¾
|1225¾
|1229½
|—9¼
|Nov
|1161¾
|1166¾
|1161¾
|1166¾
|—3¼
|Est. sales 142,256.
|Wed.'s sales 244,134
|Wed.'s open int 600,635