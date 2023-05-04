Preclosing

AP NEWS
    May 4, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

    OpenHighLowLastChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May624625¼624625¼—1
    Jul642650¾629¼644¾+5
    Sep654661¾640¼656¼+5½
    Dec670678¼656½673½+6¾
    Mar681¾688¼668684¾+6¾
    May687¾692½674689¾+5½
    Jul688¾691674½689+4½
    Dec711¾715¾701¼714+2½
    May725725725725—1½
    Est. sales 99,825. Wed.'s sales 15,620
    Wed.'s open int 373,338
    CORN
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May642¼649½637½645¼
    Jul588½592579588¾
    Sep531¾534¾524½529—2¾
    Dec531533¼522¾527½—3
    Mar540543¼533¼537¼—3¼
    May546½549¼539½542¾—3¾
    Jul550552½542¾546½—3½
    Sep527527522¼524¼—3½
    Dec519523½515516¾—3¾
    Mar527527522522¼—5¼
    Dec484½484½480484½+2
    Dec462468462468—2
    Est. sales 244,213. Wed.'s sales 351,336
    Wed.'s open int 1,227,035, up 3,081
    OATS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    Jul311½322¼310¼318¾+8½
    Sep319¾324319324+6¾
    Dec335336½332¾332¾+4
    Mar345347345347+7¼
    Est. sales 421. Wed.'s sales 366
    Wed.'s open int 5,315, up 141
    SOYBEANS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May144814541438¾1451½+3½
    Jul1415¼1423½14051418¾+1¼
    Aug13601364¼1347¾1360—1¾
    Sep1292¾1293½12781286¾—6
    Nov12721273¾1258¼1266¾—5½
    Jan12821283½1268¼1276½—5¾
    Mar1284¼1286½1271½1279¼—7¼
    May12911291¼1276¾1283½—8½
    Jul129512951280½1287¾—7¾
    Aug1275½1275½1275½1275½—7¾
    Nov1233¾1236¾1225¾1229½—9¼
    Nov1161¾1166¾1161¾1166¾—3¼
    Est. sales 142,256. Wed.'s sales 244,134
    Wed.'s open int 600,635
