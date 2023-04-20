Preclosing

AP NEWS
April 20, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May683684¾666½668—13¾
Jul695696678¼680—12¾
Sep705706½689¼690½—13¼
Dec721¼721¼704½706—13¾
Mar728¼729¾714½715½—14
May731½731½716¼718—13½
Jul718718704¼705—11½
Est. sales 92,871. Wed.'s sales 110,572
Wed.'s open int 378,314
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May672674661½664—8¼
Jul636½637¼622626¼—10¼
Sep568568¾558¼562—6½
Dec562563½554557¼—5¾
Mar570571½562¾565¾—5½
May575575568571¼—5
Jul576¼577569½573—5
Sep551551545½548¼—5
Dec543543¼536539—5¼
Mar549549546546—5½
Dec496½496½492½493¾—3
Dec477478½475478½+1¼
Est. sales 326,710. Wed.'s sales 342,177
Wed.'s open int 1,313,138
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May347½347½341¼344—3¼
Jul340½342¼337339¼—2¼
Sep344¼345¾344¼345¾—2
Est. sales 957. Wed.'s sales 792
Wed.'s open int 4,839
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May150515061488¼1497½—9
Jul1476½14771460¾1469¼—9½
Aug142114211403¾1412½—10¾
Sep1334½13351319¼1326¼—10
Nov13081308¾1293¾1300½—8
Jan1312¾13151300½1307¼—8
Mar1307¼1309½1295¾1302¾—7¼
May1309¼1309¼1297½1303¾—7½
Jul1308¾1308¾1299¼1306¾—6½
Nov1241½1241½12321238¾—7
Nov1169116911581161—8
Est. sales 237,496. Wed.'s sales 273,576
Wed.'s open int 686,265, up 3,104
