    April 27, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

    OpenHighLowLastChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May628¾630¾611618—9¼
    Jul643¾645½626632¾—9¼
    Sep655657¾637¼643½—10¾
    Dec673674½654660¼—11½
    Mar684½685¼665670¾—11¾
    May687687669674½—11¾
    Jul682¼682¼664¾672—10
    Sep680½680½678¾679—11½
    Dec699½699½692¾693¾—8½
    Jul695¼695¼695695—2¼
    Est. sales 71,936. Wed.'s sales 105,100
    Wed.'s open int 363,741
    CORN
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May642644¼632½633¾—7¾
    Jul601¾602½587588—13
    Sep548548535¾536¾—9¾
    Dec543½544533534—9½
    Mar553553¾543¼543¾—9¼
    May559½560550550½—9
    Jul563¼563¾554¼554¾—8½
    Sep535535531¼531¼—6¾
    Dec528529522¼522¼—6½
    Jul535535535535—3¼
    Dec484½486¼483¾483¾—2¾
    Dec472472472472—1¼
    Est. sales 231,358. Wed.'s sales 274,008
    Wed.'s open int 1,214,458
    OATS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May322322311½311½—11
    Jul328½330318319—7½
    Sep334334½334334½+1½
    Dec345¼345¼339¾339¾—5¼
    Est. sales 359. Wed.'s sales 955
    Wed.'s open int 4,687
    SOYBEANS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May14351438¼14261432½—3½
    Jul1414¾1417¼14041407¼—7½
    Aug1363¼13651351½1354¼—9
    Sep1287¼12891275¾1278—9¼
    Nov1266¾1268¼1256½1259½—7¼
    Jan1273½1275¼1264¾1266¾—7½
    Mar127012721261¾1264½—6¼
    May1273¾12751265¼1267—6¼
    Jul1273¼1274¼12671274¼—2¼
    Nov12151215¾1209½1210—4¾
    Est. sales 103,214. Wed.'s sales 260,910
    Wed.'s open int 604,909
    SOYBEAN OIL
    60,000 lbs; cents per lb
    May52.1452.1451.2051.20—.88
    Jul52.5552.6151.6751.72—.78
    Aug52.2152.2851.4251.50—.74
    Sep51.8551.9551.0951.18—.72
    Oct51.3451.4550.6150.75—.67
    Dec51.1751.1950.3450.46—.67
    Jan50.9750.9850.2450.36—.62
    Mar50.8450.8450.0950.22—.63
    May50.3050.4350.0250.20—.54
    Jul50.4050.5850.0250.22—.49
    Aug50.0050.0050.0050.00—.57
    Sep50.0050.0049.9049.90—.47
    Oct49.5049.5049.5049.50—.60
    Dec49.5049.8149.5049.69—.36
    Est. sales 55,078. Wed.'s sales 138,907
    Wed.'s open int 468,378
    SOYBEAN MEAL
    100 tons; dollars per ton
    May427.00427.50422.00424.40—1.60
    Jul428.00428.10422.00425.10—2.30
    Aug421.00421.80417.30419.70—1.60
    Sep411.90412.30408.60409.60—2.00
    Oct404.10404.10401.10401.40—2.30
    Dec402.80402.90399.50400.10—2.50
    Jan400.20400.20397.30397.40—2.90
    Mar392.90393.10390.40390.70—3.00
    May389.00389.00387.50389.00—1.10
    Jul386.80388.50386.80387.50—2.20
    Sep380.80380.80380.80380.80—3.10
    Oct375.00375.00374.20374.20—3.30
    Dec374.90374.90374.00374.90—2.20
    Est. sales 62,719. Wed.'s sales 151,414
    Wed.'s open int 433,703
