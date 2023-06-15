June 15, 2023 GMT
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld
CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowNoonChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|629
|658¾
|628¼
|657¼
|+27
|Sep
|640
|670
|639
|668½
|+27¼
|Dec
|656
|684¼
|654¾
|683¼
|+26¼
|Mar
|671¼
|696¾
|668¾
|696
|+25
|May
|678¾
|703¾
|678¾
|703¾
|+24½
|Jul
|685¾
|708
|684¼
|706
|+21¾
|Sep
|695¾
|716¼
|695½
|715¾
|+22
|Dec
|716
|720
|716
|720
|+14½
|Est. sales 123,288.
|Wed.'s sales 157,692
|Wed.'s open int 380,773
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|608
|623
|607¼
|622½
|+14¾
|Sep
|546
|565¾
|545½
|565½
|+20½
|Dec
|549¾
|570
|549¾
|569¾
|+20½
|Mar
|558¼
|577½
|558¼
|577½
|+19¼
|May
|563½
|580½
|563¼
|580½
|+17¾
|Jul
|564¼
|580
|564¼
|580
|+16½
|Sep
|522
|535¼
|522
|535¼
|+11¼
|Dec
|517
|527¾
|517
|527¾
|+10½
|Mar
|528¾
|535
|528¾
|535
|+10¼
|Dec
|491¾
|492½
|490¾
|492½
|+5½
|Est. sales 444,535.
|Wed.'s sales 500,640
|Wed.'s open int 1,270,899
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|390¼
|407½
|386¼
|403½
|+14¼
|Sep
|391
|408¾
|389¾
|404¾
|+13¾
|Dec
|397½
|417¼
|393¾
|411½
|+14¾
|Mar
|420¼
|421
|417½
|421
|+14¾
|Est. sales 772.
|Wed.'s sales 961
|Wed.'s open int 4,234,
|up 23
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1389¾
|1426
|1387½
|1423½
|+35¼
|Aug
|1318½
|1362½
|1318½
|1361¼
|+42¾
|Sep
|1252¾
|1299¼
|1251½
|1298½
|+47
|Nov
|1240¾
|1284
|1240¾
|1283½
|+43½
|Jan
|1249½
|1291½
|1249½
|1291
|+42¼
|Mar
|1241½
|1284
|1241½
|1283
|+37½
|May
|1248
|1281¾
|1246½
|1280¾
|+34¾
|Jul
|1249¾
|1283½
|1249¾
|1281¾
|+32¾
|Sep
|1225
|1225
|1225
|1225
|+21
|Nov
|1193¾
|1217
|1192
|1217
|+25½
|Jan
|1209½
|1209½
|1209½
|1209½
|+16¾
|Nov
|1150
|1157
|1150
|1157
|+14½
|Nov
|1109
|1109
|1109
|1109
|+6¼
|Est. sales 307,377.
|Wed.'s sales 303,257
|Wed.'s open int 652,993
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|55.96
|58.23
|55.80
|58.05
|+2.09
|Aug
|54.98
|57.20
|54.80
|57.10
|+2.18
|Sep
|54.33
|56.62
|54.18
|56.50
|+2.21
|Oct
|53.88
|56.18
|53.74
|56.14
|+2.26
|Dec
|53.71
|56.06
|53.55
|55.97
|+2.26
|Jan
|53.51
|55.82
|53.39
|55.77
|+2.26
|Mar
|53.16
|55.48
|53.03
|55.43
|+2.27
|May
|52.71
|55.08
|52.71
|55.02
|+2.23
|Jul
|52.49
|54.65
|52.47
|54.57
|+2.17
|Dec
|52.17
|52.63
|52.05
|52.62
|+1.83
|Est. sales 163,133.
|Wed.'s sales 155,542
|Wed.'s open int 523,001
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|390.90
|394.50
|386.50
|392.30
|+2.60
|Aug
|386.70
|390.90
|383.50
|388.80
|+4.00
|Sep
|380.30
|387.20
|380.00
|385.70
|+6.80
|Oct
|376.10
|383.10
|375.50
|381.90
|+7.50
|Dec
|375.20
|383.70
|375.20
|382.80
|+8.20
|Jan
|374.10
|381.50
|373.70
|380.30
|+7.70
|Mar
|366.20
|375.10
|366.20
|373.90
|+7.40
|May
|364.60
|371.30
|364.60
|369.90
|+6.60
|Jul
|365.00
|371.90
|364.40
|370.30
|+6.60
|Aug
|363.50
|370.80
|363.50
|370.50
|+8.20
|Sep
|368.80
|368.90
|363.70
|367.90
|+7.70
|Oct
|363.60
|363.60
|360.50
|361.10
|+3.60
|Dec
|361.00
|363.40
|360.60
|363.30
|+4.70
|May
|358.00
|358.00
|353.30
|353.30
|Est. sales 186,317.
|Wed.'s sales 203,675
|Wed.'s open int 510,063