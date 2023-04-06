AP NEWS
    April 6, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

    OpenHighLowLastChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May682¼685673½677¼—4¾
    Jul695697½686½690—4¾
    Sep708711699¾703½—4¾
    Dec727¾729¼718¼721¾—4¾
    Mar740740730½733—5¼
    May742¼742¼734734—7½
    Jul725725717½717½—7½
    Dec730730730730—3½
    Est. sales 58,981. Wed.'s sales 111,201
    Wed.'s open int 386,278, up 10,279
    CORN
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May652¼652½643¼645¼—7½
    Jul627627¼619½621½—6
    Sep568¼569½563¼565¼—4
    Dec559¼560½555¼557¾—3
    Mar567¼568563¼565—3¼
    May571¾573¼568½570¼—3
    Jul573½574¾570½571¾—3
    Sep547¼547¼544544¼—1¾
    Dec534¼535½533½535½
    Jul542¾542¾542¾542¾¾
    Dec486¼486¼486¼486¼
    Est. sales 112,207. Wed.'s sales 288,521
    Wed.'s open int 1,329,053
    OATS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May341343¼334¼336¾—1¼
    Jul335¾340½332334¾+2
    Sep336½336½336½336½¼
    Dec352¼353¼348348½+2
    Est. sales 219. Wed.'s sales 845
    Wed.'s open int 4,481, up 105
    SOYBEANS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May15101510¼1483¼1495½—15½
    Jul1478½1479¾1455¾1463¾—14
    Aug1424¾1427½1406¼1412½—11¾
    Sep1347¾1351¼13331339—8¼
    Nov13161320¼1303¾1310¾—5¼
    Jan1322¼1326½1310½1317¾—4½
    Mar1315¾1319¾1305¼1312—4
    May1316½1317½1306¾1311½—6
    Jul1320¼1320¼1310¼1311—9¼
    Nov12501250¼1243¾1247—4¼
    Jul1233¼1233¼1233¼1233¼—1¾
    Est. sales 146,211. Wed.'s sales 262,816
    Wed.'s open int 733,435
    SOYBEAN OIL
    60,000 lbs; cents per lb
    May55.2255.3454.0454.86—.36
    Jul55.4455.5754.2855.00—.44
    Aug55.1755.2954.0654.68—.49
    Sep54.8554.8953.7054.30—.49
    Oct54.4154.4153.3053.84—.49
    Dec54.2754.2753.0853.64—.46
    Jan54.0454.0453.0053.29—.72
    Mar53.7753.8652.9253.32—.65
    May53.7453.7652.9552.95—1.01
    Dec52.6052.6052.6052.60—.84
    Est. sales 76,592. Wed.'s sales 113,891
    Wed.'s open int 486,529, up 2,576
    SOYBEAN MEAL
    100 tons; dollars per ton
    May450.60451.50445.40449.40—1.20
    Jul447.00447.80442.80445.90—.90
    Aug438.30439.40435.20437.40—1.20
    Sep426.90427.70423.70425.30—1.70
    Oct417.60418.00413.80414.80—2.70
    Dec415.50415.60411.00412.50—2.90
    Jan410.90411.00406.70407.70—3.20
    Mar401.20401.50397.60398.80—2.40
    May396.50396.60393.30394.60—1.30
    Jul395.30395.40393.50393.50—1.10
    Aug391.60391.60390.40390.40—.30
    Sep387.30387.30386.00386.10+.10
    Oct378.70379.60378.70379.60+.90
    Dec379.40379.70379.40379.70+2.30
    Est. sales 58,977. Wed.'s sales 105,729
    Wed.'s open int 438,949, up 2,343
