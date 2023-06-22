June 22, 2023 GMT
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld
CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowNoonChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|730¼
|747
|725½
|741½
|+7
|Sep
|742½
|760¾
|739
|755½
|+7¼
|Dec
|755½
|777¼
|754¾
|772¾
|+8¾
|Mar
|768¼
|786¾
|764½
|784
|+9¾
|May
|771¼
|788¼
|765½
|785½
|+8¾
|Jul
|767¼
|784¾
|762½
|781½
|+7
|Sep
|771½
|787½
|766½
|784
|+5¾
|Dec
|784
|794
|772½
|787¾
|+2½
|Mar
|785
|793¼
|785
|793¼
|+6¼
|Jul
|735
|739
|735
|739
|+5¾
|Est. sales 150,655.
|Wed.'s sales 177,181
|Wed.'s open int 347,233
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|668¼
|670¼
|653
|666¼
|—4¾
|Sep
|620
|622
|609
|620½
|—3
|Dec
|624¾
|626½
|613¼
|625
|—3¾
|Mar
|630¾
|633
|621
|631½
|—4¼
|May
|631½
|634¼
|623¼
|632¾
|—4¼
|Jul
|632
|632¼
|620½
|628½
|—6
|Sep
|572¼
|575
|564¼
|569½
|—8¼
|Dec
|561
|562¾
|553¾
|558¾
|—5¾
|Mar
|568¼
|569¼
|561¼
|566
|—5½
|May
|566¾
|566¾
|566¾
|566¾
|—6½
|Jul
|574¼
|574¼
|567
|567
|—7¾
|Dec
|510
|515
|505
|508¼
|—3
|Dec
|498
|500
|491½
|498¼
|Est. sales 343,954.
|Wed.'s sales 652,424
|Wed.'s open int 1,306,709,
|up 16,361
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|401
|407¾
|392¾
|396
|—1¾
|Sep
|409¾
|412¾
|400
|408
|+3¼
|Dec
|414½
|421
|410
|418¼
|+6¼
|Mar
|420
|420
|420
|420
|+2½
|Est. sales 844.
|Wed.'s sales 1,178
|Wed.'s open int 3,921,
|up 15
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1513¼
|1519½
|1468½
|1502¼
|—12½
|Aug
|1435
|1444¾
|1392¾
|1418
|—27
|Sep
|1380¼
|1384½
|1331¾
|1350
|—38
|Nov
|1370½
|1373½
|1322¾
|1341¼
|—35¾
|Jan
|1376½
|1380½
|1331½
|1350
|—33¾
|Mar
|1354¾
|1363
|1320¾
|1338
|—27¼
|May
|1351
|1352¾
|1315¾
|1331¾
|—22¾
|Jul
|1346¾
|1348½
|1314½
|1330½
|—21
|Aug
|1300
|1302¾
|1294½
|1294½
|—31¾
|Sep
|1259
|1259
|1252½
|1252½
|—25
|Nov
|1250
|1254¾
|1228¼
|1249½
|—6½
|Nov
|1190
|1190
|1190
|1190
|+2¾
|Est. sales 302,537.
|Wed.'s sales 381,541
|Wed.'s open int 659,914
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|55.10
|55.68
|53.13
|55.47
|—.16
|Aug
|53.90
|54.69
|52.08
|54.50
|—.23
|Sep
|52.99
|54.02
|51.57
|53.85
|—.25
|Oct
|53.35
|53.69
|51.40
|53.49
|—.27
|Dec
|53.48
|53.68
|51.36
|53.48
|—.18
|Jan
|53.22
|53.56
|51.34
|53.30
|—.20
|Mar
|53.07
|53.33
|51.19
|52.95
|—.29
|May
|52.48
|53.16
|51.11
|52.65
|—.39
|Jul
|52.60
|52.89
|50.94
|52.51
|—.29
|Aug
|50.87
|51.95
|50.87
|51.95
|—.48
|Sep
|50.64
|51.36
|50.54
|51.36
|—.60
|Oct
|51.54
|51.64
|50.20
|50.20
|—1.16
|Dec
|51.01
|51.60
|49.76
|51.01
|—.19
|Est. sales 192,914.
|Wed.'s sales 226,232
|Wed.'s open int 505,271
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|438.00
|439.40
|425.90
|428.20
|—11.00
|Aug
|435.00
|437.10
|423.20
|424.80
|—12.50
|Sep
|433.50
|434.50
|419.10
|420.80
|—14.40
|Oct
|430.30
|431.10
|415.40
|417.50
|—14.70
|Dec
|431.60
|432.00
|415.00
|417.20
|—15.40
|Jan
|428.50
|429.60
|413.50
|415.70
|—14.80
|Mar
|419.60
|420.30
|406.30
|408.60
|—13.20
|May
|413.60
|413.80
|401.60
|403.20
|—12.40
|Jul
|413.40
|413.40
|401.30
|401.30
|—13.30
|Aug
|407.80
|407.80
|399.50
|399.50
|—10.60
|Sep
|401.90
|401.90
|393.50
|396.00
|—6.60
|Oct
|388.50
|388.50
|388.50
|388.50
|—5.50
|Dec
|386.60
|388.70
|382.80
|385.80
|—6.10
|Est. sales 167,446.
|Wed.'s sales 291,250
|Wed.'s open int 515,592,
|up 7,774