March 23, 2023 GMT
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|663
|675½
|657¼
|662
|—1½
|Jul
|675
|686½
|669¼
|674
|—
|¾
|Sep
|685½
|696¾
|680¾
|685¾
|+¼
|Dec
|701
|711½
|697
|702¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|712
|722¼
|708¼
|714
|+1½
|May
|715¾
|724¾
|712¼
|718¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|697
|705½
|694¼
|699¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|701
|705
|701
|701¾
|+3¾
|Dec
|709
|713
|704½
|709½
|+5
|Mar
|716½
|+5½
|May
|710
|+7
|Jul
|704½
|+7
|Est. sales 98,177.
|Wed.'s sales 155,669
|Wed.'s open int 381,492,
|up 11,195
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|633
|644
|627¼
|631¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|611
|619¾
|607½
|610¾
|—1
|Sep
|560
|566¼
|557¼
|560
|—1¾
|Dec
|552¾
|558½
|549½
|552¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|561
|567
|558½
|561
|—2¼
|May
|567
|572
|564
|566¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|568¾
|573¾
|566
|569
|—1½
|Sep
|544
|549½
|543¾
|546¾
|+1
|Dec
|534
|539¾
|531½
|537¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|539¾
|544½
|538¾
|544½
|+1¼
|May
|546¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|546¾
|+1
|Sep
|508¾
|+1
|Dec
|493¼
|493¼
|491
|492¼
|+¼
|Jul
|493¾
|+¼
|Dec
|472½
|472½
|472
|472
|—1
|Est. sales 342,440.
|Wed.'s sales 326,983
|Wed.'s open int 1,358,431,
|up 9,059
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|357½
|368¾
|356¾
|361½
|—1
|Jul
|351¾
|362
|351¾
|356¼
|—1
|Sep
|360¼
|362
|355
|356
|—4¼
|Dec
|374
|374
|364½
|364½
|—4
|Mar
|366
|—4
|May
|380¼
|—4
|Jul
|372¾
|—4
|Sep
|368¾
|—4
|Dec
|368¾
|—4
|Mar
|370¼
|—4
|Jul
|353¾
|—4
|Sep
|369½
|—4
|Est. sales 758.
|Wed.'s sales 465
|Wed.'s open int 4,422
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1450
|1454¼
|1415¼
|1419½
|—29
|Jul
|1426
|1431
|1393¾
|1398½
|—26½
|Aug
|1379¼
|1383½
|1347¾
|1353½
|—24½
|Sep
|1306¼
|1310¼
|1278
|1286¾
|—18
|Nov
|1273¼
|1278½
|1250
|1258
|—14½
|Jan
|1278½
|1283¼
|1256¼
|1264¾
|—13¼
|Mar
|1272¾
|1280¼
|1255
|1264¼
|—11
|May
|1274½
|1279½
|1260
|1267½
|—9¾
|Jul
|1275¼
|1275½
|1263¾
|1270½
|—9½
|Aug
|1256
|—9½
|Sep
|1232½
|1232½
|1228½
|1228½
|—9½
|Nov
|1224¼
|1232
|1205½
|1211
|—12¼
|Jan
|1233¾
|1233¾
|1213¼
|1213¼
|—11¼
|Mar
|1202
|1205½
|1202
|1205½
|—11¼
|May
|1200¾
|—11¼
|Jul
|1208¾
|—11¼
|Aug
|1198
|—11¼
|Sep
|1177¾
|—11¼
|Nov
|1145
|—12
|Jul
|1141
|—12
|Nov
|1107½
|—15
|Est. sales 320,745.
|Wed.'s sales 289,943
|Wed.'s open int 704,040,
|up 7,760
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|54.56
|54.77
|51.28
|52.17
|—2.47
|Jul
|54.69
|54.92
|51.50
|52.38
|—2.37
|Aug
|54.24
|54.46
|51.24
|52.08
|—2.22
|Sep
|53.81
|53.92
|50.88
|51.69
|—2.14
|Oct
|53.14
|53.34
|50.47
|51.21
|—2.09
|Dec
|53.04
|53.12
|50.27
|50.96
|—2.06
|Jan
|52.90
|52.90
|50.29
|50.92
|—1.94
|Mar
|52.15
|52.17
|50.38
|50.95
|—1.82
|May
|52.10
|52.10
|50.87
|51.08
|—1.71
|Jul
|52.05
|52.05
|51.05
|51.19
|—1.63
|Aug
|52.50
|52.50
|51.06
|51.12
|—1.57
|Sep
|51.90
|51.90
|50.46
|51.02
|—1.48
|Oct
|51.55
|51.57
|50.78
|50.78
|—1.44
|Dec
|51.50
|51.50
|50.69
|50.77
|—1.41
|Jan
|50.70
|50.70
|50.68
|50.68
|—1.39
|Mar
|51.15
|51.15
|50.50
|50.50
|—1.37
|May
|50.45
|—1.36
|Jul
|50.51
|—1.28
|Aug
|50.53
|—1.24
|Sep
|50.49
|—1.28
|Oct
|50.41
|—1.28
|Dec
|50.38
|—1.27
|Jul
|50.29
|—1.27
|Oct
|50.28
|—1.27
|Dec
|50.14
|—1.27
|Est. sales 208,064.
|Wed.'s sales 146,493
|Wed.'s open int 455,401
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|453.10
|455.30
|437.40
|438.30
|—13.30
|Jul
|447.80
|450.40
|433.60
|434.50
|—12.40
|Aug
|436.30
|438.90
|424.70
|425.30
|—10.30
|Sep
|420.90
|424.80
|412.10
|412.50
|—8.30
|Oct
|409.50
|412.20
|401.60
|402.10
|—7.20
|Dec
|406.40
|409.30
|398.60
|399.10
|—7.10
|Jan
|400.70
|402.90
|393.50
|393.90
|—6.80
|Mar
|390.50
|392.50
|384.00
|384.00
|—6.40
|May
|384.60
|386.80
|379.40
|379.40
|—5.00
|Jul
|383.00
|383.00
|378.80
|378.80
|—3.70
|Aug
|379.00
|379.00
|375.00
|375.90
|—2.80
|Sep
|370.30
|372.60
|370.30
|372.60
|—1.40
|Oct
|367.30
|—.20
|Dec
|366.60
|+.10
|Jan
|361.00
|+.40
|Mar
|358.10
|—.50
|May
|358.60
|+.20
|Jul
|362.30
|+.20
|Aug
|360.20
|+.20
|Sep
|356.20
|+.20
|Oct
|356.10
|Dec
|355.30
|Jul
|353.80
|Oct
|353.80
|Dec
|348.20
|Est. sales 192,494.
|Wed.'s sales 136,224
|Wed.'s open int 427,558