May 23, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul607½624¾594¼622¼+16
Sep619¾636¾607634½+15¾
Dec637¾654624¾651½+15
Mar652¼667¾640665+13¾
May657675¼647¾671¾+13
Jul659½677½650673¾+12¼
Sep671¾685¾671¾682¼+12
Dec680698679694½+12
Mar683¼704683¼704+12¼
May704½+10¾
Jul678694¼670694¼+10¾
Est. sales 85,771. Mon.'s sales 107,666
Mon.'s open int 377,522, up 2,289
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul570¼580¾564577½+6½
Sep504¼514¼499¾512+7¼
Dec509519½504¾516¾+7¾
Mar519528½514½526¼+7¾
May524¼534520½532+7¾
Jul526¾536¼522¼534+7¼
Sep504½511¼501¾509¼+5¼
Dec500507497504½+4
Mar511513511513+4
May516+4
Jul516½+4
Sep479¼+4
Dec471½475471½473¾+3
Jul483485½483483¾+3
Dec465466¼465466¼+2¼
Est. sales 267,064. Mon.'s sales 301,242
Mon.'s open int 1,295,144, up 7,507
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul316326¼312321½+7
Sep320328½320328¼+6¾
Dec333343¾331½339¾+7
Mar350¼+7¾
May356¼+7¾
Jul348½+7¾
Sep343¾+7¾
Dec343¾+7¾
Mar345¼+7¾
May351¼+7¾
Jul317¼+7¾
Sep333+7¾
Est. sales 789. Mon.'s sales 859
Mon.'s open int 4,603, up 95
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul13411341¼1315½1322½—18¾
Aug12731274¼1253¼1258¾—16¾
Sep1208¼1211½1191¾1198¼—11½
Nov1195¾1199¾1182½1187¾—9¼
Jan1205¾1208¾1192½1197½—9
Mar1206¼12101194¾1200¼—8¼
May1210¼1213½11991205—7
Jul1216¾1217½12041208¾—7¾
Aug1199½—7
Sep1175¼—6½
Nov1169½1171½11601163¾—7
Jan1165¼—7
Mar1160—6
May1150¾—6½
Jul1155—6½
Aug1144¼—6½
Sep1123¼—6½
Nov113311331128½1128½—5½
Jul1124½—5½
Nov1088¾—5½
Est. sales 199,236. Mon.'s sales 255,719
Mon.'s open int 649,632, up 4,521
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul48.7748.8847.3447.76—1.01
Aug48.7948.8847.4347.87—.92
Sep48.5448.6847.3447.77—.88
Oct48.3248.4447.2047.61—.81
Dec48.1848.3547.1047.55—.77
Jan48.0948.1947.0547.49—.77
Mar48.0148.1246.9547.42—.77
May47.9647.9646.8547.30—.77
Jul47.8647.8646.8847.17—.79
Aug46.8547.2546.8446.96—.79
Sep46.7347.1046.6446.76—.77
Oct46.3046.4746.3046.47—.76
Dec46.1646.4146.0046.41—.76
Jan46.34—.77
Mar46.26—.77
May46.22—.77
Jul46.24—.76
Aug46.12—.76
Sep46.02—.81
Oct45.76—.81
Dec45.97—.76
Jul45.88—.76
Oct45.87—.76
Dec45.73—.76
Est. sales 124,818. Mon.'s sales 130,348
Mon.'s open int 539,227, up 2,688
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul412.20413.30405.90406.40—5.80
Aug405.60406.60401.20401.50—4.00
Sep394.90395.50391.80392.30—2.60
Oct383.70384.60381.30382.50—1.60
Dec381.00381.50378.20379.80—1.40
Jan378.80379.10376.10377.90—1.20
Mar373.10373.60370.60372.40—.70
May368.30370.10366.60368.60—.50
Jul369.30369.50365.80367.80—.50
Aug367.00368.00365.70366.00—.10
Sep365.70365.70363.10363.70+.50
Oct359.70360.60359.40359.90+1.20
Dec359.80360.60359.60360.00+1.20
Jan358.60+1.20
Mar356.00+1.20
May355.20+1.20
Jul355.80+1.20
Aug353.70+1.20
Sep349.70+1.20
Oct348.20+1.60
Dec352.50+1.20
Jul351.00+1.20
Oct351.00+1.20
Dec345.40+1.20
Est. sales 114,097. Mon.'s sales 125,860
Mon.'s open int 476,215
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.