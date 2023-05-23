May 23, 2023 GMT
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|607½
|624¾
|594¼
|622¼
|+16
|Sep
|619¾
|636¾
|607
|634½
|+15¾
|Dec
|637¾
|654
|624¾
|651½
|+15
|Mar
|652¼
|667¾
|640
|665
|+13¾
|May
|657
|675¼
|647¾
|671¾
|+13
|Jul
|659½
|677½
|650
|673¾
|+12¼
|Sep
|671¾
|685¾
|671¾
|682¼
|+12
|Dec
|680
|698
|679
|694½
|+12
|Mar
|683¼
|704
|683¼
|704
|+12¼
|May
|704½
|+10¾
|Jul
|678
|694¼
|670
|694¼
|+10¾
|Est. sales 85,771.
|Mon.'s sales 107,666
|Mon.'s open int 377,522,
|up 2,289
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|570¼
|580¾
|564
|577½
|+6½
|Sep
|504¼
|514¼
|499¾
|512
|+7¼
|Dec
|509
|519½
|504¾
|516¾
|+7¾
|Mar
|519
|528½
|514½
|526¼
|+7¾
|May
|524¼
|534
|520½
|532
|+7¾
|Jul
|526¾
|536¼
|522¼
|534
|+7¼
|Sep
|504½
|511¼
|501¾
|509¼
|+5¼
|Dec
|500
|507
|497
|504½
|+4
|Mar
|511
|513
|511
|513
|+4
|May
|516
|+4
|Jul
|516½
|+4
|Sep
|479¼
|+4
|Dec
|471½
|475
|471½
|473¾
|+3
|Jul
|483
|485½
|483
|483¾
|+3
|Dec
|465
|466¼
|465
|466¼
|+2¼
|Est. sales 267,064.
|Mon.'s sales 301,242
|Mon.'s open int 1,295,144,
|up 7,507
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|316
|326¼
|312
|321½
|+7
|Sep
|320
|328½
|320
|328¼
|+6¾
|Dec
|333
|343¾
|331½
|339¾
|+7
|Mar
|350¼
|+7¾
|May
|356¼
|+7¾
|Jul
|348½
|+7¾
|Sep
|343¾
|+7¾
|Dec
|343¾
|+7¾
|Mar
|345¼
|+7¾
|May
|351¼
|+7¾
|Jul
|317¼
|+7¾
|Sep
|333
|+7¾
|Est. sales 789.
|Mon.'s sales 859
|Mon.'s open int 4,603,
|up 95
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1341
|1341¼
|1315½
|1322½
|—18¾
|Aug
|1273
|1274¼
|1253¼
|1258¾
|—16¾
|Sep
|1208¼
|1211½
|1191¾
|1198¼
|—11½
|Nov
|1195¾
|1199¾
|1182½
|1187¾
|—9¼
|Jan
|1205¾
|1208¾
|1192½
|1197½
|—9
|Mar
|1206¼
|1210
|1194¾
|1200¼
|—8¼
|May
|1210¼
|1213½
|1199
|1205
|—7
|Jul
|1216¾
|1217½
|1204
|1208¾
|—7¾
|Aug
|1199½
|—7
|Sep
|1175¼
|—6½
|Nov
|1169½
|1171½
|1160
|1163¾
|—7
|Jan
|1165¼
|—7
|Mar
|1160
|—6
|May
|1150¾
|—6½
|Jul
|1155
|—6½
|Aug
|1144¼
|—6½
|Sep
|1123¼
|—6½
|Nov
|1133
|1133
|1128½
|1128½
|—5½
|Jul
|1124½
|—5½
|Nov
|1088¾
|—5½
|Est. sales 199,236.
|Mon.'s sales 255,719
|Mon.'s open int 649,632,
|up 4,521
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|48.77
|48.88
|47.34
|47.76
|—1.01
|Aug
|48.79
|48.88
|47.43
|47.87
|—.92
|Sep
|48.54
|48.68
|47.34
|47.77
|—.88
|Oct
|48.32
|48.44
|47.20
|47.61
|—.81
|Dec
|48.18
|48.35
|47.10
|47.55
|—.77
|Jan
|48.09
|48.19
|47.05
|47.49
|—.77
|Mar
|48.01
|48.12
|46.95
|47.42
|—.77
|May
|47.96
|47.96
|46.85
|47.30
|—.77
|Jul
|47.86
|47.86
|46.88
|47.17
|—.79
|Aug
|46.85
|47.25
|46.84
|46.96
|—.79
|Sep
|46.73
|47.10
|46.64
|46.76
|—.77
|Oct
|46.30
|46.47
|46.30
|46.47
|—.76
|Dec
|46.16
|46.41
|46.00
|46.41
|—.76
|Jan
|46.34
|—.77
|Mar
|46.26
|—.77
|May
|46.22
|—.77
|Jul
|46.24
|—.76
|Aug
|46.12
|—.76
|Sep
|46.02
|—.81
|Oct
|45.76
|—.81
|Dec
|45.97
|—.76
|Jul
|45.88
|—.76
|Oct
|45.87
|—.76
|Dec
|45.73
|—.76
|Est. sales 124,818.
|Mon.'s sales 130,348
|Mon.'s open int 539,227,
|up 2,688
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|412.20
|413.30
|405.90
|406.40
|—5.80
|Aug
|405.60
|406.60
|401.20
|401.50
|—4.00
|Sep
|394.90
|395.50
|391.80
|392.30
|—2.60
|Oct
|383.70
|384.60
|381.30
|382.50
|—1.60
|Dec
|381.00
|381.50
|378.20
|379.80
|—1.40
|Jan
|378.80
|379.10
|376.10
|377.90
|—1.20
|Mar
|373.10
|373.60
|370.60
|372.40
|—.70
|May
|368.30
|370.10
|366.60
|368.60
|—.50
|Jul
|369.30
|369.50
|365.80
|367.80
|—.50
|Aug
|367.00
|368.00
|365.70
|366.00
|—.10
|Sep
|365.70
|365.70
|363.10
|363.70
|+.50
|Oct
|359.70
|360.60
|359.40
|359.90
|+1.20
|Dec
|359.80
|360.60
|359.60
|360.00
|+1.20
|Jan
|358.60
|+1.20
|Mar
|356.00
|+1.20
|May
|355.20
|+1.20
|Jul
|355.80
|+1.20
|Aug
|353.70
|+1.20
|Sep
|349.70
|+1.20
|Oct
|348.20
|+1.60
|Dec
|352.50
|+1.20
|Jul
|351.00
|+1.20
|Oct
|351.00
|+1.20
|Dec
|345.40
|+1.20
|Est. sales 114,097.
|Mon.'s sales 125,860
|Mon.'s open int 476,215