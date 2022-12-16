Chicago cop fired after being tied to disbanded police unit

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer has been fired nearly 20 years after being tied to a Chicago Police Department special unit that was disbanded after some of its officers committed home invasions and robberies.

The Chicago Police Board voted 5-1 Thursday to dismiss Officer Thomas Sherry for his alleged actions as a former member of the disgraced Special Operations Section.

Sherry was originally placed on paid desk duty when he and other officers were charged criminally in 2006 for allegedly robbing drug dealers and law-abiding citizens of cash and property.

Sherry’s charges were later dropped, the Chicago Tribune reported.

But Chicago police officials kept him on desk duty for more than a decade, prompting Sherry to sue the city in federal court in 2018 , accusing the police department of violating his due process rights by refusing to hold a disciplinary hearing before the Chicago Police Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

A judge dismissed Sherry’s lawsuit in March 2021, on the grounds that he waited too long to file the complaint.

That came after several disciplinary charges were filed against Sherry in November 2020 on behalf of police Superintendent David Brown.

Those charges allege that Sherry and other officers with the special police unit searched an apartment without a warrant on July 27, 2004. and confiscated drugs. The same day, Sherry and the officers searched another home without a warrant, the charges state.

Sherry then allegedly submitted false reports about the searches and recovery of narcotics.