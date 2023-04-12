Preclosing

AP NEWS
April 12, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May673683¾673679¾+5¾
Jul683¼692682¾688+4
Sep694½702½694698¾+3¼
Dec711¼718½711¼714¾+2½
Mar722¾728¾722¼724½+1¼
May726¼730½725½730½+4
Jul710¾716710711½
Est. sales 234,040. Tue.'s sales 217,340
Tue.'s open int 391,899, up 7,087
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May651657¾648¾657¼+6¼
Jul626630½624¼629¼+1½
Sep565½569½562½564¼—3
Dec557½561555556¾—2½
Mar566568½563¾565—2
May570572¾569¼570¼—1¾
Jul571½574½570571¼—2¼
Sep544¼546¼543½544¾—1¾
Dec535¼537¾534535¼—1½
Jul546546546546
Dec487¼487¼487¼487¼—2
Dec471471470470+2½
Est. sales 445,680. Tue.'s sales 385,656
Tue.'s open int 1,338,484, up 2,402
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May340340334½338¼—2
Jul336¾336¾331¼332—3¾
Sep340¼340¼336¾338—1½
Dec351¼351¼347¼347¼—1½
Mar361¼361¼356½356½
Est. sales 664. Tue.'s sales 664
Tue.'s open int 4,698, up 43
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May1497½1510½14911504½+7¼
Jul1471¼1477½14651473½+2¼
Aug1421¼1424¼14131421¾
Sep13441344½13331341—2¾
Nov1316½1316½1300¾1309—5¼
Jan1320¾1320¾1307¼1314¾—6
Mar1314½1314½1301¼1309—5½
May1316¼1316¼13031311½—4¾
Jul131913191308¾1314—5
Nov1248½124912361243¼—7¼
Nov1173117311731173—1¾
Est. sales 334,243. Tue.'s sales 305,623
Tue.'s open int 716,906
