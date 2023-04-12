April 12, 2023 GMT
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|673
|683¾
|673
|679¾
|+5¾
|Jul
|683¼
|692
|682¾
|688
|+4
|Sep
|694½
|702½
|694
|698¾
|+3¼
|Dec
|711¼
|718½
|711¼
|714¾
|+2½
|Mar
|722¾
|728¾
|722¼
|724½
|+1¼
|May
|726¼
|730½
|725½
|730½
|+4
|Jul
|710¾
|716
|710
|711
|—
|½
|Est. sales 234,040.
|Tue.'s sales 217,340
|Tue.'s open int 391,899,
|up 7,087
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|651
|657¾
|648¾
|657¼
|+6¼
|Jul
|626
|630½
|624¼
|629¼
|+1½
|Sep
|565½
|569½
|562½
|564¼
|—3
|Dec
|557½
|561
|555
|556¾
|—2½
|Mar
|566
|568½
|563¾
|565
|—2
|May
|570
|572¾
|569¼
|570¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|571½
|574½
|570
|571¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|544¼
|546¼
|543½
|544¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|535¼
|537¾
|534
|535¼
|—1½
|Jul
|546
|546
|546
|546
|+½
|Dec
|487¼
|487¼
|487¼
|487¼
|—2
|Dec
|471
|471
|470
|470
|+2½
|Est. sales 445,680.
|Tue.'s sales 385,656
|Tue.'s open int 1,338,484,
|up 2,402
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|340
|340
|334½
|338¼
|—2
|Jul
|336¾
|336¾
|331¼
|332
|—3¾
|Sep
|340¼
|340¼
|336¾
|338
|—1½
|Dec
|351¼
|351¼
|347¼
|347¼
|—1½
|Mar
|361¼
|361¼
|356½
|356½
|Est. sales 664.
|Tue.'s sales 664
|Tue.'s open int 4,698,
|up 43
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1497½
|1510½
|1491
|1504½
|+7¼
|Jul
|1471¼
|1477½
|1465
|1473½
|+2¼
|Aug
|1421¼
|1424¼
|1413
|1421¾
|+½
|Sep
|1344
|1344½
|1333
|1341
|—2¾
|Nov
|1316½
|1316½
|1300¾
|1309
|—5¼
|Jan
|1320¾
|1320¾
|1307¼
|1314¾
|—6
|Mar
|1314½
|1314½
|1301¼
|1309
|—5½
|May
|1316¼
|1316¼
|1303
|1311½
|—4¾
|Jul
|1319
|1319
|1308¾
|1314
|—5
|Nov
|1248½
|1249
|1236
|1243¼
|—7¼
|Nov
|1173
|1173
|1173
|1173
|—1¾
|Est. sales 334,243.
|Tue.'s sales 305,623
|Tue.'s open int 716,906