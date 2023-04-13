AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Preclosing

    April 13, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

    OpenHighLowLastChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May680¾680¾664½668½—11
    Jul688½688½673¾677½—9½
    Sep698¾698¾685687½—10½
    Dec715715701¾704¼—9½
    Mar723¼724¼712713½—10½
    May723¾725¾715½718¼—8¼
    Jul710710½700½702¼—9¾
    Sep715715714¼714¼
    Dec718½718½718½718½—2¾
    Est. sales 247,812. Wed.'s sales 235,827
    Wed.'s open int 381,364
    CORN
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May656661¾651½652—4
    Jul627½633624½624¾—3
    Sep562¼564¾558¾559½—3
    Dec555557½551½552—3½
    Mar563¼566560560¾—3¼
    May568¾569¾565¾566—3¼
    Jul570570¾567½568¼—2½
    Sep545545542¼543¼—1½
    Dec534½536½532533—2¼
    Est. sales 358,491. Wed.'s sales 310,962
    Wed.'s open int 1,328,326
    OATS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May334¾338¾333½334¾—1
    Jul332½333½330330—1¾
    Sep336¾336¾335¼335¼¾
    Dec347347346¾346¾+1¼
    Mar356½356½356½356½+4
    Est. sales 442. Wed.'s sales 442
    Wed.'s open int 4,779, up 81
    SOYBEANS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May1504¼1522¼1500¾1501¼—3
    Jul1471¾1489¼14701472½
    Aug1419½1435¾1418¾1423+2½
    Sep1338¾13541338½1343½+4
    Nov130613211305½1311½+3¾
    Jan13131326¼13121317½+3½
    Mar1306½1319¾1306¼1311½+3¾
    May1308¾1321½1307¾1313+3¼
    Jul1312¾1324¼1312¾1315¾+3
    Sep1269½1269½1269½1269½+5½
    Nov1241125012401244¾+3¼
    Est. sales 303,647. Wed.'s sales 276,919
    Wed.'s open int 709,270
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.