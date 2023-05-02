May 2, 2023 GMT
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|612
|612¾
|595½
|595½
|—8¼
|Jul
|620
|626½
|607½
|609¼
|—9
|Sep
|631¾
|637¾
|619
|620½
|—9½
|Dec
|648½
|655¾
|636¾
|637¾
|—10
|Mar
|667½
|668
|649¾
|650½
|—10
|May
|674½
|674½
|656½
|657¼
|—9¾
|Jul
|673¾
|673¾
|658
|659¼
|—8
|Sep
|680¼
|680¼
|669½
|671
|—7
|Dec
|696¾
|697½
|685½
|689
|—4½
|Mar
|702
|—4
|May
|705¼
|—5
|Jul
|695½
|—5
|Est. sales 104,960.
|Mon.'s sales 94,159
|Mon.'s open int 372,036,
|up 6,618
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|641¾
|652
|635½
|638
|—1½
|Jul
|584½
|590½
|578¼
|580
|—4½
|Sep
|523½
|528
|517½
|520¾
|—3
|Dec
|525
|530¼
|518
|519¾
|—5½
|Mar
|535
|540¼
|528¼
|530
|—5¼
|May
|541
|546½
|535
|536½
|—5¼
|Jul
|545½
|550¼
|538½
|540¼
|—5¾
|Sep
|527
|527
|518¾
|520¼
|—5
|Dec
|521
|524
|514
|515¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|525¼
|525¼
|521½
|522½
|—5
|May
|528
|528
|524
|524½
|—4¾
|Jul
|525¼
|—5½
|Sep
|484
|—5
|Dec
|486
|486
|480
|480
|—5
|Jul
|491½
|—4
|Dec
|469½
|—2¾
|Est. sales 310,874.
|Mon.'s sales 295,568
|Mon.'s open int 1,220,061,
|up 12,827
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|297¼
|297½
|291½
|291½
|—3¼
|Jul
|308¾
|309¼
|302
|302½
|—2¼
|Sep
|311½
|311½
|310¼
|310¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|323
|325½
|321¾
|321¾
|—1
|Mar
|334¾
|334¾
|332¾
|332¾
|—1¼
|May
|338¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|331
|—1¼
|Sep
|326¼
|—1¼
|Dec
|326¼
|—1¼
|Mar
|327¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|311¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|327
|—1¼
|Est. sales 202.
|Mon.'s sales 363
|Mon.'s open int 5,122,
|up 66
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1460
|1467
|1437½
|1439½
|—15¼
|Jul
|1427
|1440
|1408
|1410¾
|—16¾
|Aug
|1370¼
|1381½
|1356¼
|1358¼
|—12¼
|Sep
|1296¼
|1305¼
|1286½
|1288
|—7
|Nov
|1275
|1284
|1265
|1267¼
|—7¾
|Jan
|1284¼
|1293
|1274¾
|1276¾
|—7½
|Mar
|1284¾
|1294
|1277
|1279½
|—5½
|May
|1290
|1298½
|1282¼
|1284¾
|—4½
|Jul
|1294¼
|1301¾
|1286¼
|1288¼
|—4¼
|Aug
|1276¼
|—5
|Sep
|1255
|1255
|1245¼
|1245¼
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1233¾
|1241½
|1229¾
|1231
|—1½
|Jan
|1231½
|—1½
|Mar
|1220¼
|—1½
|May
|1211¾
|—1½
|Jul
|1214¾
|—1¾
|Aug
|1204
|—1¾
|Sep
|1183
|—1¾
|Nov
|1163½
|1163½
|1158½
|1160¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|1156¾
|+2¼
|Nov
|1113½
|+2¼
|Est. sales 183,210.
|Mon.'s sales 133,758
|Mon.'s open int 600,219
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|52.06
|52.08
|51.33
|51.39
|—.16
|Jul
|51.81
|52.60
|51.67
|51.79
|—.02
|Aug
|51.62
|52.33
|51.48
|51.59
|—.01
|Sep
|51.27
|51.90
|51.13
|51.25
|+.01
|Oct
|50.85
|51.33
|50.66
|50.78
|+.01
|Dec
|50.53
|50.97
|50.34
|50.48
|—.01
|Jan
|50.58
|50.77
|50.18
|50.33
|—.04
|Mar
|50.40
|50.71
|50.11
|50.24
|—.06
|May
|50.27
|50.59
|50.04
|50.17
|—.07
|Jul
|50.26
|50.51
|50.04
|50.18
|—.07
|Aug
|50.19
|50.20
|49.97
|50.05
|—.07
|Sep
|50.08
|50.15
|49.85
|49.88
|—.07
|Oct
|49.79
|49.80
|49.54
|49.54
|—.11
|Dec
|49.70
|49.89
|49.47
|49.49
|—.10
|Jan
|49.48
|49.48
|49.42
|49.42
|—.11
|Mar
|49.45
|49.45
|49.28
|49.28
|—.10
|May
|49.26
|—.11
|Jul
|49.28
|—.10
|Aug
|49.19
|—.10
|Sep
|49.20
|—.09
|Oct
|49.02
|—.09
|Dec
|49.05
|—.10
|Jul
|48.96
|—.10
|Oct
|48.95
|—.10
|Dec
|48.81
|—.10
|Est. sales 113,216.
|Mon.'s sales 82,416
|Mon.'s open int 472,247,
|up 3,472
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|435.30
|437.30
|429.80
|429.80
|—5.50
|Jul
|433.70
|437.60
|427.20
|427.90
|—5.70
|Aug
|427.40
|430.80
|421.50
|422.00
|—5.40
|Sep
|417.30
|420.40
|411.60
|412.00
|—5.30
|Oct
|409.20
|411.60
|403.10
|403.40
|—5.60
|Dec
|407.50
|410.10
|401.00
|401.30
|—6.10
|Jan
|405.70
|407.90
|398.80
|399.10
|—6.10
|Mar
|399.40
|401.60
|393.60
|393.90
|—4.80
|May
|395.90
|398.10
|390.50
|390.80
|—4.20
|Jul
|395.60
|397.00
|390.30
|390.50
|—4.10
|Aug
|394.00
|394.10
|388.00
|388.00
|—3.90
|Sep
|391.60
|391.60
|384.50
|384.50
|—3.80
|Oct
|384.30
|384.30
|378.40
|378.40
|—3.90
|Dec
|383.40
|384.00
|378.00
|378.30
|—3.70
|Jan
|377.60
|—3.60
|Mar
|374.70
|—3.60
|May
|374.30
|—3.60
|Jul
|374.30
|—3.60
|Aug
|372.20
|—3.60
|Sep
|368.20
|—3.60
|Oct
|367.40
|—3.60
|Dec
|368.40
|368.40
|366.60
|366.60
|—3.60
|Jul
|365.10
|—3.60
|Oct
|365.10
|—3.60
|Dec
|359.50
|—3.60
|Est. sales 102,407.
|Mon.'s sales 60,742
|Mon.'s open int 426,577,
|up 1,759