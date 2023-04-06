AP NEWS
April 6, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May682¼685671¼675½—6½
Jul695697½684¼688—6¾
Sep708711697¼700¾—7½
Dec727¾729¼715½719½—7
Mar740740727¼731—7¼
May742¼742¼732¾734¼—7¼
Jul725725715718¾—6¼
Sep720720¾720720¾—6
Dec730730727¾728—5½
Mar733—5½
May726½—5½
Jul721—5½
Est. sales 115,305. Wed.'s sales 116,348
Wed.'s open int 386,278, up 10,279
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May652¼652½641¾643½—9¼
Jul627627¼619619¾—7¾
Sep568¼569½563564¼—5
Dec559¼560½555¼556¾—4
Mar567¼568563¼564½—3¾
May571¾573¼568½569¾—3½
Jul573½574¾570¼571½—3¼
Sep547¼547¼544545—1
Dec534¼536¼533½535
Mar541¾
May543¼
Jul542¾544¼542¾544¼
Sep502½
Dec486¼487485½487
Jul488½
Dec466¼
Est. sales 271,649. Wed.'s sales 310,738
Wed.'s open int 1,329,053
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May341344½334¼340¼+2¼
Jul335¾343¾332336¼+3½
Sep336½345½336½340+3¼
Dec352¼358346½349¾+3¼
Mar354354¼353¾353¾+2½
May363½+2
Jul356+2
Sep351¼+2
Dec351¼+2
Mar352¾+2
Jul336¼+2
Sep352+2
Est. sales 688. Wed.'s sales 845
Wed.'s open int 4,481, up 105
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May15101510¼1483¼1492½—18½
Jul1478½1479¾1455¾1462½—15¼
Aug1424¾1427½1405¾1412½—11¾
Sep1347¾1351¼1332¼1338¼—9
Nov13161320¼1303¾1309¾—6¼
Jan1322¼1326½1310½1316¼—6
Mar1315¾1319¾1305¼1310½—5½
May1316½1317½1306¾1312¼—5¼
Jul1320¼1320¼1310¼1315¼—5
Aug1302—3¾
Sep1264½—3¾
Nov125012511243¾1249—2¼
Jan1248¾—2½
Mar1237½—2½
May1230½
Jul1233¼1239¾1222½1232½—2½
Aug1221¾—2½
Sep1201½—2½
Nov1173—2½
Jul1169—2½
Nov1135½—2½
Est. sales 238,536. Wed.'s sales 278,013
Wed.'s open int 733,435
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May55.2255.3454.0454.53—.69
Jul55.4455.5754.2854.73—.71
Aug55.1755.2954.0654.49—.68
Sep54.8554.8953.7054.13—.66
Oct54.4154.4153.3053.69—.64
Dec54.2754.2753.0853.48—.62
Jan54.0454.0453.0053.41—.60
Mar53.7753.8652.9253.39—.58
May53.7453.8052.9553.39—.57
Jul53.2853.7953.2253.42—.58
Aug53.5353.5353.3153.31—.58
Sep53.5053.5053.1553.15—.57
Oct52.90—.58
Dec52.6053.1552.6052.87—.57
Jan52.79—.55
Mar52.60—.54
May52.60—.55
Jul52.62—.56
Aug52.56—.56
Sep52.55—.56
Oct52.43—.56
Dec52.45—.56
Jul52.36—.56
Oct52.35—.56
Dec52.21—.56
Est. sales 158,653. Wed.'s sales 118,320
Wed.'s open int 486,529, up 2,576
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May450.60455.40445.40454.30+3.70
Jul447.00450.30442.80449.70+2.90
Aug438.30441.10435.20440.90+2.30
Sep426.90428.40423.70428.30+1.30
Oct417.60418.00413.80417.10—.40
Dec415.50415.60411.00414.30—1.10
Jan410.90411.00406.70409.90—1.00
Mar401.20401.50397.60401.00—.20
May396.50396.60393.30396.60+.70
Jul395.30395.90393.50395.90+1.30
Aug391.60391.70390.40391.70+1.00
Sep387.30387.30386.00387.10+1.10
Oct378.70380.40378.70379.70+1.00
Dec379.40380.30376.00378.40+1.00
Jan375.70+1.00
Mar372.80+1.00
May372.40+1.00
Jul372.40+1.00
Aug370.30+1.00
Sep366.30+1.00
Oct365.50+1.00
Dec364.70+1.00
Jul363.20+1.00
Oct363.20+1.00
Dec357.60+1.00
Est. sales 144,226. Wed.'s sales 111,987
Wed.'s open int 438,949, up 2,343
