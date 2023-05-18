Preclosing

AP NEWS
May 18, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul626¼626½605½612—13½
Sep638½638½618¼624¾—13
Dec656¼656¼636643—12¾
Mar664¾668¾651658—11¾
May671¾676659¼665½—11¼
Jul671¼674¼658¼665¾—10¾
Sep681¼683¾666½670—15
Dec685688679¼685—12¼
Mar699½707694½707
Est. sales 80,099. Wed.'s sales 168,349
Wed.'s open int 371,308
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul561¼561¾547555¼—6¼
Sep496½497½486¼495½—1½
Dec499502½490¾501+2
Mar509½513501¼511½+2
May514¼518¾507¾517½+1¾
Jul516¼521½511¼520¼+1¼
Sep492½498¾491¼498¾+2
Dec490¼494¼485¾494¼+2¼
Mar499503497503+3
May497497497497—5¾
Dec460½464½460464½+1¾
Dec455455455455—1¼
Est. sales 350,087. Wed.'s sales 540,454
Wed.'s open int 1,297,722
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul342½343331337½—5½
Sep335½345334¾345¾
Dec350½354½344350¾—3
Est. sales 417. Wed.'s sales 608
Wed.'s open int 4,574
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul1336½13481323¼1332½—4½
Aug12741282¼1259½1268—6¾
Sep1203¾1213¾1193¼1202¾—3¼
Nov1187¾11951174¼1186¾¾
Jan119612051185¼1196¾—1¼
Mar11961208½11891199½—2¼
May1197½1214½1195¾1206¼—1¼
Jul1210¼1219¾1201½1211¼—1½
Nov11641168½11531162½—2½
Nov1125112511251125+7¾
Est. sales 201,403. Wed.'s sales 270,236
Wed.'s open int 636,350
