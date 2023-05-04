AP NEWS
May 4, 2023

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May624631½624631½+5¼
Jul642650¾629¼645+5¼
Sep654661¾640¼656¾+6
Dec670678¼656½673¾+7
Mar681¾688¼668684¾+6¾
May687¾692½674690¼+6
Jul688¾691674½689½+5
Sep698¼698¼698¼698¼+3½
Dec711¾716¼701¼714+2½
Mar724¼+1
May725726725726½
Jul716¼½
Est. sales 114,202. Wed.'s sales 15,620
Wed.'s open int 373,338
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May642¼649½637½646½+1¼
Jul588½592579589
Sep531¾534¾524½529½—2¼
Dec531533¼522¾528½—2
Mar540543¼533¼538¼—2¼
May546½549¼539½544¼—2¼
Jul550552½542¾547¼—2¾
Sep527527522¼524½—3¼
Dec519523½515517¾—2¾
Mar527527522524½—3
May526½—3
Jul527¾—2½
Sep486½—2½
Dec484½484½480481¼—1¼
Jul489½—3¼
Dec462468462467¼—2¾
Est. sales 281,787. Wed.'s sales 351,336
Wed.'s open int 1,227,035, up 3,081
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May311¾+12½
Jul311½322¼310¼319+8¾
Sep319¾324¾319324¾+7½
Dec335336½332¾335¾+7
Mar345347344¾344¾+5
May350¾+5
Jul343+5
Sep338¼+5
Dec338¼+5
Mar339¾+5
Jul323¼+5
Sep339+5
Est. sales 461. Wed.'s sales 366
Wed.'s open int 5,315, up 141
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May144814541438¾1448½
Jul1415¼1423½14051417¾
Aug13601364¼1347¾1358½—3¼
Sep1292¾1293½12781287¾—5
Nov12721273¾1258¼1268½—3¾
Jan12821283½1268¼1278¼—4
Mar1284¼1286½1271½1281¼—5¼
May12911291¼1276¾1285¾—6¼
Jul129512951280½1288¾—6¾
Aug1275½1276½1275½1276½—6¾
Sep1246½—7¼
Nov1233¾1236¾1225¾1232¼—6½
Jan1233½—6
Mar1222¼—6
May1215¾1217¼1215¾1217¼—4¾
Jul1222¼—4¾
Aug1211½—4¾
Sep1190½—4¾
Nov1161¾1168¼1161¾1168¼—1¾
Jul1164¼—1¾
Nov1118—1¾
Est. sales 162,579. Wed.'s sales 244,134
Wed.'s open int 600,635
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May52.3152.3952.2752.27—.10
Jul52.4053.2952.1852.48—.16
Aug52.1852.9951.9752.24—.16
Sep51.8952.6451.6351.90—.16
Oct51.2952.1351.1651.45—.14
Dec51.2051.7950.8551.17—.14
Jan51.0351.5650.7351.01—.13
Mar50.8551.3650.6550.84—.16
May50.6851.1850.5750.72—.17
Jul51.0251.0950.5650.67—.21
Aug50.51—.22
Sep50.31—.23
Oct49.97—.27
Dec50.1850.1849.8249.90—.26
Jan49.81—.25
Mar49.66—.26
May49.62—.26
Jul49.63—.26
Aug49.52—.23
Sep49.43—.23
Oct49.46—.23
Dec49.42—.24
Jul49.33—.24
Oct49.32—.24
Dec49.18—.24
Est. sales 109,623. Wed.'s sales 138,242
Wed.'s open int 475,173, up 2,626
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May425.00428.10420.50427.30—.50
Jul424.00426.30418.00424.60—.30
Aug418.50419.70412.30417.90—.70
Sep409.30410.10402.70407.50—1.30
Oct400.60401.70394.30398.60—1.50
Dec398.80399.80392.30396.50—1.80
Jan397.20398.00390.60394.60—1.90
Mar392.10393.10386.50389.60—2.10
May389.60389.60383.50386.30—2.40
Jul389.00390.00383.40385.50—2.90
Aug386.50386.50381.10382.70—3.30
Sep383.50385.20378.50379.20—3.40
Oct380.40380.40373.50373.50—3.20
Dec377.50377.50373.00373.60—3.00
Jan373.20—3.00
Mar370.30—3.00
May369.90—3.00
Jul369.90—3.00
Aug367.80—3.00
Sep363.80—3.00
Oct363.00—3.00
Dec362.20—3.00
Jul360.70—3.00
Oct360.70—3.00
Dec355.10—3.00
Est. sales 113,137. Wed.'s sales 123,229
Wed.'s open int 430,656, up 2,643
