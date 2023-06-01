AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Close

June 1, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul594¼617½593610¾+16½
Sep608630607624¼+16¼
Dec626¾648626643¾+17
Mar643¼661643¼659¼+17¼
May651½667½651½667¼+17½
Jul657673¼656¼672¾+16¾
Sep671¼682½671¼682+16¼
Dec683½695682¾694¾+16
Mar703½+14¾
May706½+13¾
Jul675688½675688½+13¾
Est. sales 145,309. Wed.'s sales 135,268
Wed.'s open int 393,707
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul594606591¾592½—1½
Sep516531¼514¾524¼+8
Dec520½536½520530+8¼
Mar529¼545¾529¼539½+8¼
May536550¾536545+8¼
Jul537¼552537¼546¾+8¾
Sep514¼521¼513½516½+6½
Dec504516½503½510½+5¾
Mar523¼524518½518½+5¾
May527½527½521¼521¼+5½
Jul520528½520522¼+5¾
Sep485+5¾
Dec475481¼474½479¼+6
Jul490490488¾488¾+6
Dec472¾+6
Est. sales 315,652. Wed.'s sales 346,675
Wed.'s open int 1,332,173, up 12,968
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul339½344337¾339
Sep345¾347344¼344¼¼
Dec353353347348½—2¼
Mar359½359½357¾357¾—3¼
May362—3¼
Jul354¼—3¼
Sep349½—3¼
Dec349½—3¼
Mar351—3¼
May357—3¼
Jul323—3¼
Sep338¾—3¼
Est. sales 749. Wed.'s sales 798
Wed.'s open int 4,428, up 46
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul1299¾1335¼1299¼1329½+29¾
Aug1216½1251¼12161244+26¼
Sep1151118411511177¼+24¾
Nov1145½1175¾1144¼1169+22½
Jan1155¼1185¼1155¼1178¾+21¾
Mar1158¼11861157¾1179½+19¾
May1162¼11901162¼1183¼+18¼
Jul11701194¼11701187+17
Aug1176+16¼
Sep115011501147¼1147¼+14¼
Nov113411431132¾1135+12½
Jan1145¾1145¾1136¾1136¾+12¼
Mar1130½+11½
May1123+12½
Jul1117¼1125½1117¼1125½+11½
Aug1114¾+11½
Sep1093¾+11½
Nov1093110010931093½+7
Jul1097¼+9¼
Nov1073¾1073¾1063¾1063¾+10¾
Est. sales 262,175. Wed.'s sales 277,675
Wed.'s open int 676,010, up 3,528
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul46.3348.0246.1647.86+1.66
Aug46.3748.0046.2847.84+1.53
Sep46.3847.8246.2747.68+1.43
Oct46.1847.5946.1047.45+1.32
Dec46.2047.5446.1347.41+1.26
Jan46.2347.4546.1947.37+1.22
Mar46.1147.3246.0947.24+1.13
May45.9647.1345.9647.06+1.08
Jul45.8946.8745.8946.81+1.01
Aug45.8346.5845.7346.51+.91
Sep45.5646.2545.5246.18+.82
Oct45.6645.9145.2045.83+.75
Dec45.7545.7745.6545.77+.72
Jan45.70+.72
Mar45.64+.72
May45.60+.72
Jul45.61+.69
Aug45.49+.70
Sep45.37+.68
Oct45.13+.68
Dec45.1445.3045.1445.30+.65
Jul45.21+.65
Oct45.20+.65
Dec45.06+.65
Est. sales 173,159. Wed.'s sales 196,280
Wed.'s open int 555,406, up 6,606
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul393.30404.40392.80401.40+8.00
Aug387.20397.40387.20394.50+6.70
Sep377.70386.00377.50382.90+4.80
Oct366.90373.90366.90371.40+4.10
Dec365.20371.40364.20369.10+4.10
Jan362.60368.50362.10366.60+3.60
Mar356.30362.60356.20361.10+3.70
May353.10358.90352.70357.50+3.90
Jul353.30359.10353.30357.10+3.90
Aug356.50357.10354.10355.10+3.70
Sep354.00354.80351.60352.50+3.40
Oct350.20350.20348.70348.70+3.10
Dec350.80351.60348.80348.80+2.90
Jan347.60+2.90
Mar344.70+2.50
May343.90+2.50
Jul344.90+2.50
Aug342.80+2.50
Sep338.80+2.50
Oct337.40+2.50
Dec341.70+2.60
Jul340.20+2.60
Oct340.20+2.60
Dec334.60+2.60
Est. sales 152,978. Wed.'s sales 156,419
Wed.'s open int 485,212, up 1,071
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.