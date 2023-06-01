June 1, 2023 GMT
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|594¼
|617½
|593
|610¾
|+16½
|Sep
|608
|630
|607
|624¼
|+16¼
|Dec
|626¾
|648
|626
|643¾
|+17
|Mar
|643¼
|661
|643¼
|659¼
|+17¼
|May
|651½
|667½
|651½
|667¼
|+17½
|Jul
|657
|673¼
|656¼
|672¾
|+16¾
|Sep
|671¼
|682½
|671¼
|682
|+16¼
|Dec
|683½
|695
|682¾
|694¾
|+16
|Mar
|703½
|+14¾
|May
|706½
|+13¾
|Jul
|675
|688½
|675
|688½
|+13¾
|Est. sales 145,309.
|Wed.'s sales 135,268
|Wed.'s open int 393,707
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|594
|606
|591¾
|592½
|—1½
|Sep
|516
|531¼
|514¾
|524¼
|+8
|Dec
|520½
|536½
|520
|530
|+8¼
|Mar
|529¼
|545¾
|529¼
|539½
|+8¼
|May
|536
|550¾
|536
|545
|+8¼
|Jul
|537¼
|552
|537¼
|546¾
|+8¾
|Sep
|514¼
|521¼
|513½
|516½
|+6½
|Dec
|504
|516½
|503½
|510½
|+5¾
|Mar
|523¼
|524
|518½
|518½
|+5¾
|May
|527½
|527½
|521¼
|521¼
|+5½
|Jul
|520
|528½
|520
|522¼
|+5¾
|Sep
|485
|+5¾
|Dec
|475
|481¼
|474½
|479¼
|+6
|Jul
|490
|490
|488¾
|488¾
|+6
|Dec
|472¾
|+6
|Est. sales 315,652.
|Wed.'s sales 346,675
|Wed.'s open int 1,332,173,
|up 12,968
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|339½
|344
|337¾
|339
|Sep
|345¾
|347
|344¼
|344¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|353
|353
|347
|348½
|—2¼
|Mar
|359½
|359½
|357¾
|357¾
|—3¼
|May
|362
|—3¼
|Jul
|354¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|349½
|—3¼
|Dec
|349½
|—3¼
|Mar
|351
|—3¼
|May
|357
|—3¼
|Jul
|323
|—3¼
|Sep
|338¾
|—3¼
|Est. sales 749.
|Wed.'s sales 798
|Wed.'s open int 4,428,
|up 46
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1299¾
|1335¼
|1299¼
|1329½
|+29¾
|Aug
|1216½
|1251¼
|1216
|1244
|+26¼
|Sep
|1151
|1184
|1151
|1177¼
|+24¾
|Nov
|1145½
|1175¾
|1144¼
|1169
|+22½
|Jan
|1155¼
|1185¼
|1155¼
|1178¾
|+21¾
|Mar
|1158¼
|1186
|1157¾
|1179½
|+19¾
|May
|1162¼
|1190
|1162¼
|1183¼
|+18¼
|Jul
|1170
|1194¼
|1170
|1187
|+17
|Aug
|1176
|+16¼
|Sep
|1150
|1150
|1147¼
|1147¼
|+14¼
|Nov
|1134
|1143
|1132¾
|1135
|+12½
|Jan
|1145¾
|1145¾
|1136¾
|1136¾
|+12¼
|Mar
|1130½
|+11½
|May
|1123
|+12½
|Jul
|1117¼
|1125½
|1117¼
|1125½
|+11½
|Aug
|1114¾
|+11½
|Sep
|1093¾
|+11½
|Nov
|1093
|1100
|1093
|1093½
|+7
|Jul
|1097¼
|+9¼
|Nov
|1073¾
|1073¾
|1063¾
|1063¾
|+10¾
|Est. sales 262,175.
|Wed.'s sales 277,675
|Wed.'s open int 676,010,
|up 3,528
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|46.33
|48.02
|46.16
|47.86
|+1.66
|Aug
|46.37
|48.00
|46.28
|47.84
|+1.53
|Sep
|46.38
|47.82
|46.27
|47.68
|+1.43
|Oct
|46.18
|47.59
|46.10
|47.45
|+1.32
|Dec
|46.20
|47.54
|46.13
|47.41
|+1.26
|Jan
|46.23
|47.45
|46.19
|47.37
|+1.22
|Mar
|46.11
|47.32
|46.09
|47.24
|+1.13
|May
|45.96
|47.13
|45.96
|47.06
|+1.08
|Jul
|45.89
|46.87
|45.89
|46.81
|+1.01
|Aug
|45.83
|46.58
|45.73
|46.51
|+.91
|Sep
|45.56
|46.25
|45.52
|46.18
|+.82
|Oct
|45.66
|45.91
|45.20
|45.83
|+.75
|Dec
|45.75
|45.77
|45.65
|45.77
|+.72
|Jan
|45.70
|+.72
|Mar
|45.64
|+.72
|May
|45.60
|+.72
|Jul
|45.61
|+.69
|Aug
|45.49
|+.70
|Sep
|45.37
|+.68
|Oct
|45.13
|+.68
|Dec
|45.14
|45.30
|45.14
|45.30
|+.65
|Jul
|45.21
|+.65
|Oct
|45.20
|+.65
|Dec
|45.06
|+.65
|Est. sales 173,159.
|Wed.'s sales 196,280
|Wed.'s open int 555,406,
|up 6,606
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|393.30
|404.40
|392.80
|401.40
|+8.00
|Aug
|387.20
|397.40
|387.20
|394.50
|+6.70
|Sep
|377.70
|386.00
|377.50
|382.90
|+4.80
|Oct
|366.90
|373.90
|366.90
|371.40
|+4.10
|Dec
|365.20
|371.40
|364.20
|369.10
|+4.10
|Jan
|362.60
|368.50
|362.10
|366.60
|+3.60
|Mar
|356.30
|362.60
|356.20
|361.10
|+3.70
|May
|353.10
|358.90
|352.70
|357.50
|+3.90
|Jul
|353.30
|359.10
|353.30
|357.10
|+3.90
|Aug
|356.50
|357.10
|354.10
|355.10
|+3.70
|Sep
|354.00
|354.80
|351.60
|352.50
|+3.40
|Oct
|350.20
|350.20
|348.70
|348.70
|+3.10
|Dec
|350.80
|351.60
|348.80
|348.80
|+2.90
|Jan
|347.60
|+2.90
|Mar
|344.70
|+2.50
|May
|343.90
|+2.50
|Jul
|344.90
|+2.50
|Aug
|342.80
|+2.50
|Sep
|338.80
|+2.50
|Oct
|337.40
|+2.50
|Dec
|341.70
|+2.60
|Jul
|340.20
|+2.60
|Oct
|340.20
|+2.60
|Dec
|334.60
|+2.60
|Est. sales 152,978.
|Wed.'s sales 156,419
|Wed.'s open int 485,212,
|up 1,071