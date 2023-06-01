AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Close

    June 1, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    Jul594¼617½593610¾+16½
    Sep608630607624¼+16¼
    Dec626¾648626643¾+17
    Mar643¼661643¼659¼+17¼
    May651½667½651½667¼+17½
    Jul657673¼656¼672¾+16¾
    Sep671¼682½671¼682+16¼
    Dec683½695682¾694¾+16
    Mar703½+14¾
    May706½+13¾
    Jul675688½675688½+13¾
    Est. sales 145,309. Wed.'s sales 135,268
    Wed.'s open int 393,707
    CORN
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    Jul594606591¾592½—1½
    Sep516531¼514¾524¼+8
    Dec520½536½520530+8¼
    Mar529¼545¾529¼539½+8¼
    May536550¾536545+8¼
    Jul537¼552537¼546¾+8¾
    Sep514¼521¼513½516½+6½
    Dec504516½503½510½+5¾
    Mar523¼524518½518½+5¾
    May527½527½521¼521¼+5½
    Jul520528½520522¼+5¾
    Sep485+5¾
    Dec475481¼474½479¼+6
    Jul490490488¾488¾+6
    Dec472¾+6
    Est. sales 315,652. Wed.'s sales 346,675
    Wed.'s open int 1,332,173, up 12,968
    OATS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    Jul339½344337¾339
    Sep345¾347344¼344¼¼
    Dec353353347348½—2¼
    Mar359½359½357¾357¾—3¼
    May362—3¼
    Jul354¼—3¼
    Sep349½—3¼
    Dec349½—3¼
    Mar351—3¼
    May357—3¼
    Jul323—3¼
    Sep338¾—3¼
    Est. sales 749. Wed.'s sales 798
    Wed.'s open int 4,428, up 46
    SOYBEANS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    Jul1299¾1335¼1299¼1329½+29¾
    Aug1216½1251¼12161244+26¼
    Sep1151118411511177¼+24¾
    Nov1145½1175¾1144¼1169+22½
    Jan1155¼1185¼1155¼1178¾+21¾
    Mar1158¼11861157¾1179½+19¾
    May1162¼11901162¼1183¼+18¼
    Jul11701194¼11701187+17
    Aug1176+16¼
    Sep115011501147¼1147¼+14¼
    Nov113411431132¾1135+12½
    Jan1145¾1145¾1136¾1136¾+12¼
    Mar1130½+11½
    May1123+12½
    Jul1117¼1125½1117¼1125½+11½
    Aug1114¾+11½
    Sep1093¾+11½
    Nov1093110010931093½+7
    Jul1097¼+9¼
    Nov1073¾1073¾1063¾1063¾+10¾
    Est. sales 262,175. Wed.'s sales 277,675
    Wed.'s open int 676,010, up 3,528
    SOYBEAN OIL
    60,000 lbs; cents per lb
    Jul46.3348.0246.1647.86+1.66
    Aug46.3748.0046.2847.84+1.53
    Sep46.3847.8246.2747.68+1.43
    Oct46.1847.5946.1047.45+1.32
    Dec46.2047.5446.1347.41+1.26
    Jan46.2347.4546.1947.37+1.22
    Mar46.1147.3246.0947.24+1.13
    May45.9647.1345.9647.06+1.08
    Jul45.8946.8745.8946.81+1.01
    Aug45.8346.5845.7346.51+.91
    Sep45.5646.2545.5246.18+.82
    Oct45.6645.9145.2045.83+.75
    Dec45.7545.7745.6545.77+.72
    Jan45.70+.72
    Mar45.64+.72
    May45.60+.72
    Jul45.61+.69
    Aug45.49+.70
    Sep45.37+.68
    Oct45.13+.68
    Dec45.1445.3045.1445.30+.65
    Jul45.21+.65
    Oct45.20+.65
    Dec45.06+.65
    Est. sales 173,159. Wed.'s sales 196,280
    Wed.'s open int 555,406, up 6,606
    SOYBEAN MEAL
    100 tons; dollars per ton
    Jul393.30404.40392.80401.40+8.00
    Aug387.20397.40387.20394.50+6.70
    Sep377.70386.00377.50382.90+4.80
    Oct366.90373.90366.90371.40+4.10
    Dec365.20371.40364.20369.10+4.10
    Jan362.60368.50362.10366.60+3.60
    Mar356.30362.60356.20361.10+3.70
    May353.10358.90352.70357.50+3.90
    Jul353.30359.10353.30357.10+3.90
    Aug356.50357.10354.10355.10+3.70
    Sep354.00354.80351.60352.50+3.40
    Oct350.20350.20348.70348.70+3.10
    Dec350.80351.60348.80348.80+2.90
    Jan347.60+2.90
    Mar344.70+2.50
    May343.90+2.50
    Jul344.90+2.50
    Aug342.80+2.50
    Sep338.80+2.50
    Oct337.40+2.50
    Dec341.70+2.60
    Jul340.20+2.60
    Oct340.20+2.60
    Dec334.60+2.60
    Est. sales 152,978. Wed.'s sales 156,419
    Wed.'s open int 485,212, up 1,071
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.