March 23, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May663675½662½667+3½
Jul675686½674678¼+3½
Sep685½696¾685689¼+3¾
Dec701711½701704¾+3¾
Mar712722¼711¾714+1½
May715¾724¾714¾716½
Jul697705½695¼699¾+1¼
Sep701703701703+5
Dec709712¾709709+4½
Est. sales 42,789. Wed.'s sales 148,092
Wed.'s open int 381,492, up 11,195
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May633644631634¼
Jul611619¾609611½¼
Sep560566¼557¼558½—3¼
Dec552¾558½549½550¾—3¾
Mar561567558½559¼—4
May567572564¼564¾—3¾
Jul568¾573¾566566½—4
Sep544549½543¾543¾—2
Dec534539¾531½533¼—2¾
Mar539¾539¾538¾538¾—4½
Dec493¼493¼491½491½½
Est. sales 160,322. Wed.'s sales 309,458
Wed.'s open int 1,358,431, up 9,059
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May357½368¾356¾368¾+6¼
Jul351¾362351¾361½+4¼
Sep360¼360¼360¼360¼
Dec374374372½372½+4
Est. sales 155. Wed.'s sales 455
Wed.'s open int 4,422
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May14501454¼1422½1430—18½
Jul142614311401¼1406¾—18¼
Aug1379¼1383½1356½1361—17
Sep1306¼1310¼1285¾1289¾—15
Nov1273¼1278½1258¼1261½—11
Jan1278½1283¼1264¾1267½—10½
Mar1272¾1280¼12631265¾—9½
May1274½1279½1265¾1267—10¼
Jul1275¼1275½12731273—7
Sep1232½1232½1232½1232½—5½
Nov1224¼12321214¾1214¾—8½
Jan1233¾1233¾1233¾1233¾+9¼
Est. sales 142,401. Wed.'s sales 272,690
Wed.'s open int 704,040, up 7,760
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May54.5654.7752.6952.95—1.69
Jul54.6954.9252.8553.10—1.65
Aug54.2454.4652.5252.73—1.57
Sep53.8153.9252.1552.34—1.49
Oct53.1453.3451.7251.90—1.40
Dec53.0453.1251.5351.71—1.31
Jan52.9052.9051.5451.65—1.21
Mar52.1552.1751.5451.64—1.13
May52.1052.1051.7251.72—1.07
Jul52.0552.0552.0552.05—.77
Aug52.5052.5051.9051.90—.79
Sep51.9051.9051.7151.71—.79
Oct51.5551.5751.4551.45—.77
Dec51.5051.5051.3051.30—.88
Est. sales 72,945. Wed.'s sales 140,432
Wed.'s open int 455,401
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May453.10455.30444.60445.50—6.10
Jul447.80450.40440.50441.10—5.80
Aug436.30438.90431.00431.60—4.00
Sep420.90424.80418.00418.50—2.30
Oct409.50412.20407.90408.20—1.10
Dec406.40409.30404.70405.30—.90
Jan400.70402.90399.50399.90—.80
Mar390.50392.50390.20390.30—.10
May384.60386.80384.60385.30+.90
Jul383.00383.00382.80382.80+.30
Aug379.00379.00379.00379.00+.30
Est. sales 68,765. Wed.'s sales 127,844
Wed.'s open int 427,558
