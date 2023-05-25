Preclosing

AP NEWS
May 25, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul607616½599604—2¼
Sep620½629611¾617¼—1¾
Dec637½647630¾636½¾
Mar652½660¼645½651¼
May657¾666¼652¾658¾+1¼
Jul660½668¼656¼661¾+1½
Dec679¼689679¼682½
May694694694694¼
Est. sales 78,009. Wed.'s sales 98,957
Wed.'s open int 384,360, up 4,907
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul587½593583½589¼+2
Sep515518½508511—4¼
Dec520523¼513½517—3
Mar528¾532¼523¼526½—3
May535538529532—3
Jul535539½531534¼—2½
Sep509¼511505½505½—2¾
Dec505506½500½503—2¼
Dec472½472¾471471—3
Est. sales 244,241. Wed.'s sales 357,203
Wed.'s open int 1,312,355, up 12,514
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul328¼342½327½335+5¼
Sep343345337½337½+3½
Dec347¾354½346¼348¼+3½
Mar357½357½357½357½+1¾
Est. sales 539. Wed.'s sales 418
Wed.'s open int 4,751, up 54
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul1324¼1333½13051321½—3
Aug1257½1264¼1235¾1248¾—10
Sep1195¾1198¼1173¾1183¾—11¾
Nov11851185½1163¼1173½—11½
Jan1193½1195¼1173¼1183¾—11
Mar11961197¼11771186½—11
May1199½1201½1182½1191¼—10¾
Jul12061206½1188¼1196¾—9½
Nov1155¾1160½11451150¾—8¾
Nov1122112211221122—2¼
Nov1095109510951095+3¾
Est. sales 220,118. Wed.'s sales 190,392
Wed.'s open int 653,602, up 2,354
