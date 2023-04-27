AP NEWS
April 27, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May628¾630¾610½614¾—12½
Jul643¾645½625½629¼—12¾
Sep655657¾637640¾—13½
Dec673674½654658—13¾
Mar684½685¼665669¼—13¼
May687687669673½—12¾
Jul682¼682¼664¾670¾—11¼
Sep680½680½677¾680—10½
Dec699½699½691¼693¾—8½
Mar704½—6
May705¾—4
Jul695¼696695696—1¼
Est. sales 146,175. Wed.'s sales 110,478
Wed.'s open int 363,741
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May642644¼621¾627—14½
Jul601¾602½580½581½—19½
Sep548548530¼530¾—15¾
Dec543½544530¼530¾—12¾
Mar553553¾540540¾—12¼
May559½560547547¾—11¾
Jul563¼563¾551¼551¾—11½
Sep535535529½529½—8½
Dec528529520½522—6¾
Mar528¾530528529—7¼
May528530½528530½—7¾
Jul535535529¾531¾—6½
Sep490—6½
Dec484½486¼483¾484½—2
Jul494¾—2
Dec472472471½471½—1¾
Est. sales 511,415. Wed.'s sales 301,959
Wed.'s open int 1,214,458
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May322322305306¼—16¼
Jul328½330311314¼—12¼
Sep334334½320¼320½—12½
Dec345¼345¼329½332—13
Mar342342¼342342¼—13
May348¼—13
Jul340¾—13
Sep336—13
Dec336—13
Mar337½—13
Jul321—13
Sep336¾—13
Est. sales 1,128. Wed.'s sales 1,162
Wed.'s open int 4,687
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May143514431420¾1426¾—9¼
Jul1414¾1417¼1401¾1403¾—11
Aug1363¼13651350½1351—12¼
Sep1287¼12891274¾1275¼—12
Nov1266¾1268¼1254¾1255½—11¼
Jan1273½1275¼1262½1263½—10¾
Mar127012721260½1262—8¾
May1273¾127512641265½—7¾
Jul1273¼1274¼12671269—7½
Aug1260¼1260¼1257¾1257¾—7¾
Sep1226¼1226¼1225¾1226—2¾
Nov12151215¾1208½1211¾—3
Jan1212¼—3
Mar1201—3
May1192½—3
Jul1195¾—3½
Aug1185—3½
Sep1164—3½
Nov1134½1137¼1134½1136¼—3
Jul1132¼—3
Nov1089—3
Est. sales 210,884. Wed.'s sales 276,368
Wed.'s open int 604,909
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May52.1452.1450.3750.78—1.30
Jul52.5552.6150.5750.83—1.67
Aug52.2152.2850.3750.63—1.61
Sep51.8551.9550.0850.34—1.56
Oct51.3451.4549.6449.90—1.52
Dec51.1751.1949.3449.64—1.49
Jan50.9750.9849.2549.55—1.43
Mar50.8450.8449.1849.47—1.38
May50.3050.4349.2149.40—1.34
Jul50.4050.5849.2649.43—1.28
Aug50.0050.0049.2949.29—1.28
Sep50.0050.0049.0049.10—1.27
Oct49.5049.5048.8448.84—1.26
Dec49.5049.8148.7948.79—1.26
Jan48.71—1.26
Mar48.55—1.29
May48.55—1.25
Jul48.56—1.24
Aug48.45—1.21
Sep48.45—1.22
Oct48.29—1.22
Dec49.2349.2348.3348.33—1.24
Jul48.24—1.24
Oct48.23—1.24
Dec48.09—1.24
Est. sales 153,811. Wed.'s sales 146,629
Wed.'s open int 468,378
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May427.00428.50422.00427.90+1.90
Jul428.00428.20422.00427.40
Aug421.00422.30417.30421.50+.20
Sep411.90412.40408.60411.60
Oct404.10404.30401.10403.60—.10
Dec402.80402.90399.50401.90—.70
Jan400.20400.30397.30399.60—.70
Mar392.90394.10390.40393.40—.30
May389.00389.60387.10389.60—.50
Jul386.80392.40386.60388.80—.90
Aug386.60387.70385.30385.80—1.50
Sep380.80387.80380.80381.90—2.00
Oct375.00381.70374.20375.30—2.20
Dec374.90381.10374.00375.10—2.00
Jan374.40—2.00
Mar371.50—2.00
May371.10—2.00
Jul371.10—2.00
Aug369.00—2.00
Sep365.00—2.00
Oct364.20—2.00
Dec363.40—2.00
Jul361.90—2.00
Oct361.90—2.00
Dec356.30—2.00
Est. sales 125,064. Wed.'s sales 15,053
Wed.'s open int 433,703
