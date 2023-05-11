May 11, 2023 GMT
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|617½
|617½
|614¼
|614¼
|—14
|Jul
|640
|640¾
|625½
|627¼
|—14
|Sep
|651¼
|652½
|637¼
|639
|—13½
|Dec
|667
|669
|654¼
|656¼
|—12¾
|Mar
|677½
|680¼
|666½
|668½
|—12¼
|May
|683½
|685
|673¼
|675¼
|—11½
|Jul
|685½
|686½
|674
|676¼
|—11
|Sep
|692
|692
|684¾
|686¼
|—11
|Dec
|709¼
|709¼
|699¼
|701¼
|—10¾
|Mar
|711½
|—10¾
|May
|714
|—10¾
|Jul
|704¼
|—10¾
|Est. sales 85,833.
|Wed.'s sales 96,875
|Wed.'s open int 367,763,
|up 633
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|641¾
|648
|632
|632½
|—13
|Jul
|591
|592¾
|580¾
|582¼
|—11¾
|Sep
|520¾
|520¾
|513½
|515
|—7¾
|Dec
|518¾
|519¼
|512½
|513¾
|—7
|Mar
|528½
|528½
|522½
|523¾
|—6¾
|May
|534¼
|534½
|529
|530¼
|—6
|Jul
|536
|536¾
|532
|533¾
|—5½
|Sep
|514
|514
|510¼
|512½
|—4
|Dec
|510½
|510½
|505
|506¾
|—6
|Mar
|513½
|514¼
|512¼
|514¼
|—5¾
|May
|514¼
|516½
|514¼
|516½
|—5½
|Jul
|515½
|517¼
|515½
|517¼
|—5½
|Sep
|476
|—5½
|Dec
|472½
|472½
|471½
|471¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|482½
|—2¾
|Dec
|461½
|461½
|460½
|460½
|—2¾
|Est. sales 284,262.
|Wed.'s sales 356,403
|Wed.'s open int 1,278,189,
|up 8,315
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|328¼
|—3½
|Jul
|333½
|336
|322¼
|333
|—4½
|Sep
|328¼
|339
|328
|339
|—
|¾
|Dec
|343½
|347¾
|340
|347½
|Mar
|351¾
|358
|350
|358
|+1¼
|May
|364
|+1¼
|Jul
|356¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|351½
|+1¼
|Dec
|351½
|+1¼
|Mar
|353
|+1¼
|Jul
|329
|—3
|Sep
|344¾
|—3
|Est. sales 542.
|Wed.'s sales 386
|Wed.'s open int 4,501
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1437¾
|1446
|1420
|1443¼
|+6¾
|Jul
|1403
|1413½
|1385¼
|1405½
|+1½
|Aug
|1336
|1344
|1319¾
|1337¼
|+½
|Sep
|1267½
|1272¾
|1251¾
|1268
|+¼
|Nov
|1250
|1253
|1234½
|1248
|—2¾
|Jan
|1259¾
|1261¾
|1244¾
|1257¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|1264½
|1265½
|1249½
|1261½
|—4
|May
|1269½
|1271
|1255
|1267¼
|—4½
|Jul
|1273¾
|1274¾
|1261½
|1271¼
|—4¾
|Aug
|1259¼
|1260½
|1259¼
|1260½
|—3¾
|Sep
|1234¼
|—1¾
|Nov
|1220½
|1224¼
|1205
|1222
|+½
|Jan
|1223½
|+½
|Mar
|1214½
|+2¾
|May
|1205½
|1205½
|1205
|1205
|Jul
|1210½
|1210½
|1209¼
|1209¼
|Aug
|1198½
|Sep
|1177½
|Nov
|1162
|1162½
|1162
|1162½
|+2¾
|Jul
|1158½
|+2¾
|Nov
|1111
|+2¾
|Est. sales 195,779.
|Wed.'s sales 151,750
|Wed.'s open int 625,811,
|up 7,067
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|50.91
|—.94
|Jul
|52.05
|52.24
|51.08
|51.15
|—.90
|Aug
|51.80
|51.99
|50.86
|50.95
|—.88
|Sep
|51.45
|51.58
|50.51
|50.59
|—.87
|Oct
|50.99
|51.14
|50.11
|50.16
|—.85
|Dec
|50.70
|50.87
|49.85
|49.92
|—.82
|Jan
|50.47
|50.57
|49.71
|49.78
|—.80
|Mar
|50.38
|50.50
|49.56
|49.60
|—.78
|May
|50.17
|50.19
|49.44
|49.50
|—.75
|Jul
|50.11
|50.11
|49.39
|49.44
|—.75
|Aug
|49.95
|49.95
|49.25
|49.25
|—.73
|Sep
|49.75
|49.75
|49.01
|49.01
|—.73
|Oct
|49.40
|49.40
|48.70
|48.70
|—.73
|Dec
|49.30
|49.30
|48.63
|48.63
|—.72
|Jan
|48.53
|—.71
|Mar
|48.50
|48.50
|48.46
|48.46
|—.63
|May
|48.50
|48.50
|48.50
|48.50
|—.57
|Jul
|48.50
|48.52
|48.50
|48.52
|—.57
|Aug
|48.42
|—.51
|Sep
|48.43
|—.54
|Oct
|48.25
|—.57
|Dec
|48.73
|48.73
|48.25
|48.25
|—.63
|Jul
|48.16
|—.63
|Oct
|48.15
|—.63
|Dec
|48.01
|—.63
|Est. sales 146,913.
|Wed.'s sales 112,119
|Wed.'s open int 492,732,
|up 9,630
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|415.00
|427.20
|415.00
|426.60
|+8.70
|Jul
|419.50
|432.60
|416.30
|431.40
|+11.90
|Aug
|413.80
|423.90
|410.50
|423.00
|+9.20
|Sep
|403.60
|410.80
|400.00
|409.90
|+6.20
|Oct
|394.70
|399.30
|391.10
|398.60
|+3.80
|Dec
|392.90
|396.60
|388.30
|395.30
|+2.80
|Jan
|390.50
|393.60
|386.50
|392.70
|+2.10
|Mar
|385.20
|388.30
|382.00
|387.40
|+1.60
|May
|382.70
|384.60
|379.00
|383.90
|+1.40
|Jul
|381.00
|383.70
|378.60
|382.70
|+1.00
|Aug
|378.50
|379.80
|376.00
|379.80
|+1.00
|Sep
|374.10
|375.90
|374.00
|375.90
|+.80
|Oct
|368.20
|370.30
|367.10
|370.30
|+.90
|Dec
|369.70
|370.20
|369.70
|370.20
|+.90
|Jan
|368.70
|—.20
|Mar
|365.80
|—.20
|May
|365.40
|—.20
|Jul
|365.40
|—.20
|Aug
|363.30
|—.20
|Sep
|359.30
|—.20
|Oct
|358.50
|—.20
|Dec
|357.70
|—.20
|Jul
|356.20
|—.20
|Oct
|356.20
|—.20
|Dec
|350.60
|—.20
|Est. sales 177,290.
|Wed.'s sales 98,050
|Wed.'s open int 454,225,
|up 3,641