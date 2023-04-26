AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Preclosing

April 26, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May639¾643628629—9¾
Jul653¾657¾642¾643¼—9¾
Sep666¾669½655½656—8¾
Dec682½686¾673673¼—8¾
Mar693½697½683¾684—9¼
May697698½687¼687¼—10
Jul691694682¾683¼—7½
Sep695½695½691¼691¼—6¾
Dec713713¼703½703½—6
Est. sales 90,234. Tue.'s sales 151,904
Tue.'s open int 366,390
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May648652¼641½641½—5
Jul608¼612601¾602—5¾
Sep551¾553½546¼546¾—5
Dec549550543543½—4¾
Mar556½559¾552¾553¼—4¾
May564566559559¾—4¾
Jul567569562¼563—4½
Sep544544537537¾—5½
Dec534535527¾529¼—4¾
Dec488¾488¾486¾486¾—4
Est. sales 226,236. Tue.'s sales 398,532
Tue.'s open int 1,242,943
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May331331322¼326½—3¾
Jul335336¼325327¾—6¼
Sep338¾338¾335336—4½
Dec349¼350342½347¾—4¾
Mar355¾355¾355½355½—5½
May363½363½363363—4
Est. sales 734. Tue.'s sales 1,580
Tue.'s open int 4,776
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May1445¼1456½1434¼1437—8¼
Jul1417¾1428¼14121413¾—3¾
Aug13641372½1360¼1362¾
Sep12871293¾1283¼1287¾
Nov12681272½12621266¾
Jan1274¼1279½1269½1274¼
Mar12691274¾1266¼1271
May127712771269¼1273¾
Jul12781278¾1272½1277
Sep1226½1226½1226½1226½—1½
Nov12111216½1209¾1212½+1¾
Est. sales 232,791. Tue.'s sales 340,884
Tue.'s open int 630,935
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.