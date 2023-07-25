FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS strike averted
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Sports

General manager Ryan Poles won’t put ‘ceiling’ on Bears after team hit bottom last season

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, left, and general manager Ryan Poles listen to a question from media during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
1 of 5 | 

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, left, and general manager Ryan Poles listen to a question from media during a news conference at the NFL football team’s training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, left, gets a fist pump from general manager Ryan Poles during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
2 of 5 | 

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, left, gets a fist pump from general manager Ryan Poles during a news conference at the NFL football team’s training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore, left, and quarterback Justin Fields attend a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
3 of 5 | 

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore, left, and quarterback Justin Fields attend a news conference at the NFL football team’s training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles listens to a question from media during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
4 of 5 | 

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles listens to a question from media during a news conference at the NFL football team’s training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus listens to a question from media during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
5 of 5 | 

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus listens to a question from media during a news conference at the NFL football team’s training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
 
Share

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — General manager Ryan Poles wouldn’t put a limit on how high the Chicago Bears can climb coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

He just sees a team looking as if it’s ready to pick itself up after hitting the floor.

“I don’t want to put a ceiling on what we can be, but I know our goal is always to win the division and be a championship-caliber team,” Poles said Tuesday. “That standard’s always going to be there.”

Other news
FILE - Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack, left, recceives the Heisman Memorial Trophy from Wilbur Jurden, president of the Downtown Athletic Club in New York, Dec. 10, 1947. Lujack, the Heisman Trophy winner who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died in Florida on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, following a brief illness. He was 98. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris, File)
Johnny Lujack, 1947 Heisman winner who led Notre Dame to 3 national titles, dies at the age of 98
Johnny Lujack, the Heisman Trophy winner who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died in Florida following a brief illness. He was 98.
FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young gestures during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers are counting on No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to end a five-year playoff drought. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Bryce Young agrees to 4-year fully guaranteed deal with Panthers worth nearly $38M, AP source says
The Carolina Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young have agreed to a four-year contract. A person familiar with the situation told the AP on Friday that the fully guaranteed deal is worth $37.9 million.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields prepares to give the command for drivers to start their engines for a rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series auto race stop in downtown Chicago, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Fields is serving as the grand marshal for the Cup Series’ first street course race. (AP Photo/Jay Cohen)
Bears counting on Justin Fields to take another step after trading for DJ Moore and adding to line
The Chicago Bears are counting on Justin Fields to take another step as a passer in this third season after he dazzled last season running the ball.
Crews dry the track before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Bears quarterback Justin Fields enjoys NASCAR experience as grand marshal for Cup Series race
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has enjoyed his experience as the grand marshal for the NASCAR Cup Series’ first street course race.

The Bears reported to training camp ready to take the next step as they try to climb out of the NFL’s cellar. They set a franchise record for losses and dropped the final 10 games to finish with a league-worst 3-14 record last season.

But with training camp starting, there is optimism and intrigue in Chicago.

Of course, it starts with quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears need him to develop as a passer in his third season after he made one spectacular play after another with his legs last year, running for 1,143 yards.

If nothing else, Poles loaded up around Fields in the offseason. The Bears swung a blockbuster trade with Carolina for playmaking receiver DJ Moore and drafted Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick, one of several moves to bolster their line.

The defense also got a boost. Chicago signed Buffalo Bills two-time Pro Bowler Tremaine Edmunds and former Philadelphia Eagle T.J. Edwards.

There were big things happening away from the field, too. The Bears hired former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as president to replace the retired Ted Phillips and closed on a tract of land in suburban Arlington Heights, Ill., that could become the site of an enclosed stadium, though they’re now listening to pitches from other towns, too.

All of that has helped create a different vibe as Poles and coach Matt Eberflus enter their second season.

“We know each other better,” Eberflus said. “The staffs know each other better. We’ve been able to implement our culture into the building. The scouts, the coaches. Everybody. And then the addition of Kevin coming in — has been awesome. So yeah we’re in a better spot for sure.”

Poles said the energy “is outstanding in this building.”

“Everyone is on the same page,” he added. “I think everyone loves coming to work, and working with each other.”

The Bears still have some issues to address.

For one, there’s cornerback Jaylon Johnson and his contract. One of the Bears’ best players, he has said he wants an extension as he enters the fourth and final year of his rookie deal.

Poles wouldn’t comment on negotiations. But in general, he said he has “no preferred timeline” on getting deals done.

“It’s when it happens. If I was in that position, I would want it done sooner rather than later, so soon,” he said.

The Bears are also still in the market for an edge rusher, though they’re also looking for improvement from within, after finishing with a league-worst 20 sacks. The team leader last season was Jaquan Brisker with four, and he’s a safety. By comparison, the Philadelphia Eagles led the NFL with 70.

“I’m happy with the guys that are here,” Poles said. “But obviously we’re gonna look to improve if we can. So if it works out, we’ll attack it.”

NOTES: Poles said WRs Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool were cleared to practice when camp starts on Wednesday. Mooney missed the final five games last season because of an ankle injury, and Claypool spent a day on the physically unable to perform list before being removed from it on Monday. “Just needed an extra day or two to get him right,” Poles said. ... Fields said Netflix approached him about being on the docuseries “Quarterback.” But he wasn’t interested. ... Poles said the first group of players to report had all been cleared to practice.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL