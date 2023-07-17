FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Sports

Bears counting on Justin Fields to take another step after trading for DJ Moore and adding to line

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields prepares to give the command for drivers to start their engines for a rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series auto race stop in downtown Chicago, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Fields is serving as the grand marshal for the Cup Series’ first street course race. (AP Photo/Jay Cohen)
1 of 3 | 

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields prepares to give the command for drivers to start their engines for a rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series auto race stop in downtown Chicago, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Fields is serving as the grand marshal for the Cup Series’ first street course race. (AP Photo/Jay Cohen)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Luke Getsy, offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
2 of 3 | 

Luke Getsy, offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Robert Joseph Tonyan Jr., throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
3 of 3 | 

Chicago Bears tight end Robert Joseph Tonyan Jr., throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
Share

CHICAGO BEARS (3-14)

CAMP SITE: Lake Forest, Ill.

KEY ADDITIONS: Team president Kevin Warren, WR DJ Moore, OT Darnell Wright, G Nate Davis, RB D’Onta Foreman, TE Robert Tonyan, RB Travis Homer, DE DeMarcus Walker, LB Tremaine Edmunds, LB T.J. Edwards, QB P.J. Walker.

KEY LOSSES: Former team president Ted Phillips, RB David Montgomery, QB Trevor Siemian, C Sam Mustipher, OL Riley Reiff, LB Nicholas Morrow.

Other news
Republican Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose speaks during an election night watch party, Nov. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. LaRose is running for the U.S. Senate. The Republican’s announcement Monday, July 17, 2023 makes him the fourth Republican vying to unseat third-term Democrat Sherrod Brown. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Ohio’s Republican secretary of state, Frank LaRose, launches his campaign for US Senate
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is running for the U.S. Senate. The Republican’s announcement Monday makes him the fourth Republican vying to unseat third-term Democrat Sherrod Brown.
FILE - Former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, right, walks toward Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse with his attorneys Todd Long, left, and Karl Schneider, center, before jury selection in his federal trial, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Borges has been sentenced, Friday, June 30, 2023, to five years in prison and three years of probation for his part in the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history. AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)
Prominent lobbyist appeals 5-year prison sentence in historic Ohio corruption scheme
Lobbyist Matt Borges is contesting his 5-year sentence in the $60 million bribery scheme that also took down former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe, known to her online followers and patients as "Dr. Roxy," appears before an Ohio Medical Board hearing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Grawe, an Ohio plastic surgeon, had her state medical license permanently revoked Wednesday after the medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok. (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned from practicing medicine in Ohio
An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license has been permanently revoked after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok.
FILE - Voters are reflected in a window as they wait in line to participate in early voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland, Oct. 6, 2020. Voter registration closes Monday, July 10, 2023, in Ohio for a high-stakes Aug. 8 election on whether to make it tougher to amend the state constitution. Early in-person voting starts July 11. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Election on constitutional amendments in Ohio could impact abortion rights measure
Early voting has begun in Ohio in a high-stakes Aug. 8 election on whether to make it tougher to amend the state constitution.

KEY STORYLINES: QB Justin Fields got his degree from Ohio State in May. Now in his third year, it’s time to see if the former Buckeyes star can graduate to another level as a passer. The Bears went all-in on Fields, trading for a playmaking receiver in Moore and beefing up his protection. They made Wright their first offensive lineman taken in the first round since Kyle Long in 2013 when they drafted him with the No. 10 overall pick out of Tennessee. They also signed Tennessee Titans guard Nate Davis. Fields dazzled with his legs last season, rushing for 1,143 yards. But the Bears need more from him as a passer. Another storyline to watch: cornerback Jaylon Johnson wants a contract extension. The Bears also made a big change in the front office, hiring former Big Ten commissioner Warren to replace the retired Phillips, and moved closer to leaving Soldier Field. They closed on a 326-acre tract of land in suburban Arlington Heights that could be the site of a new stadium, though they’re listening to pitches from other towns because they say a property assessment is too high.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +6000

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL