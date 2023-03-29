AP NEWS
    March 29, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

    OpenHighLowLastChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May698¼724696½712+12¼
    Jul710½735¼708¾722¾+11¼
    Sep720¾746720½734¼+10¾
    Dec739762½737½751¼+10½
    Mar748¾773748¾762¼+10¼
    May751¾774751¾764½+10¼
    Jul732¼751¾732¼746¾+12
    Dec752752752752+10½
    Mar755755755755+8½
    Est. sales 86,591. Tue.'s sales 84,703
    Tue.'s open int 373,926
    CORN
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May646¼655½645¾652+4¾
    Jul628½636¼627632¾+3¼
    Sep579¾585¼577¾582½+2
    Dec571¾576¼569¼573½+1¼
    Mar580584577½581½+1
    May584588¼581¾586
    Jul585588½585588+2
    Sep556¾557½552¼555¾
    Dec544½545540543½½
    Dec494½496½491½491½—2
    Est. sales 145,195. Tue.'s sales 270,663
    Tue.'s open int 1,345,886
    OATS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May379¼385¾376½385+5¾
    Jul366373¼366372¾+2½
    Sep368368½368368½
    Dec375375375375
    Est. sales 396. Tue.'s sales 693
    Tue.'s open int 4,114, up 39
    SOYBEANS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May14661474½1462½1469½+1¾
    Jul14431448¾14371443¾¾
    Aug1397¼1401¼1390½1397¼¾
    Sep1328¾1331¾1322¼1328¾—1¼
    Nov1302¼1305¾1295¾1300¾—3
    Jan13081311½1301¾1306¼—3¼
    Mar1303¼1307½1298¼1305¾
    May1305½1309¾1302¾1305½—2½
    Jul1311131113071310½
    Nov1242¼1242¼1241½1241½—3
    Nov1169½1169½1169½1169½—3
    Est. sales 79,357. Tue.'s sales 220,027
    Tue.'s open int 723,433, up 1,589
    SOYBEAN OIL
    60,000 lbs; cents per lb
    May54.9255.3854.5054.98—.07
    Jul54.9955.4054.5855.03—.09
    Aug54.5154.9154.1554.58—.06
    Sep54.0654.4053.6954.12
    Oct53.5253.8853.2053.63+.08
    Dec53.2553.6252.9253.35+.07
    Jan53.0753.4852.9853.18+.03
    Mar52.9153.2952.9153.29+.21
    May52.8253.1252.8253.12+.03
    Est. sales 43,309. Tue.'s sales 100,642
    Tue.'s open int 465,793, up 2,744
    SOYBEAN MEAL
    100 tons; dollars per ton
    May457.30461.90456.20458.10+.20
    Jul453.10457.20451.80453.80+.20
    Aug443.20446.90442.20443.90—.10
    Sep430.50433.10429.10431.10—.20
    Oct419.90421.80418.30420.00—.20
    Dec416.60418.80414.90416.70—.50
    Jan411.70413.10411.00411.10—.60
    Mar400.70402.00400.10400.60—.40
    May395.90395.90395.40395.70+.20
    Jul392.90394.00392.90394.00—.20
    Est. sales 44,381. Tue.'s sales 128,667
    Tue.'s open int 417,537, up 2,368
