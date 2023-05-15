Grains mixed, Livstock higher.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May advanced 16.75 cents at $6.5550 a bushel; May corn declined 37.50 cents at $5.9750 a bushel; May oats rose 10 cents at $3.43 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 27.25 cents at $14.0775 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.6385 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.20 cents at $2.0567 a pound; Jun. lean hogs advanced 8.82 cents at $.8577 a pound.