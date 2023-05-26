Grains higher, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 2 cents at $6.1150 a bushel; May corn gained 9.25 cents at $5.98 a bushel; May oats was up 1.25 cents at $3.42 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 11.25 cents at $13.36 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1.13 cents at $1.6740 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle advanced 25.22 cents at $2.3412 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was off .20 cent at $.7712 a pound.