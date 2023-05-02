Grains mostly higher, Livstock lower.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May fell 5.25 cents at $6.00 a bushel; May corn rose 11 cents at $6.48 a bushel; May oats was up 1.75 cents at $3.0625 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 12 cents at $14.58 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell 1.48 cents at $1.6337 a pound; May feeder cattle lost 2.75 cents at $2.0775 a pound; May. lean hogs was off .15 cent at $.7872 a pound.