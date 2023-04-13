Grains, Livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was down 7.25 cents at $6.7250 a bushel; May corn gained 4.5 cents at $6.5750 a bushel; May oats was up 2 cents at $3.3775 a bushel; while May soybeans increased 1.575 cents at $15.1375 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 2.95 cents at $1.7625 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up .37 cent at $2.0312 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off 1.10 cents at $.7190 a pound.