Grains mostly lower, Livstock higher.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. fell 6 cents at $6.0475 a bushel; Jul. corn was down 20.25 cents at $5.83 a bushel; Jul. oats was off 5 cents at $3.3475 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans rose 11.75 cents at $13.4175 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 6.83 cents at $1.7645 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 5.05 cents at $2.4215 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was up 1.92 cents at $.8487 a pound.