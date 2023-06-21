Grains mostly higher, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. rose 2.825 cents at $7.2225 a bushel; Jul. corn gained 20.25 cents at $6.64 a bushel; Jul. oats rose 1.5 cents at $4.03 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 32 cents at $15.1225 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 1.42 cents at $1.7680 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 5.35 cents at $2.2832 a pound; Jul. lean hogs rose .15 cent at $.9450 a pound.