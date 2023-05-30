Grains mostly lower, Livstock higher.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 22.25 cents at $5.8925 a bushel; May corn was up 2.25 cents at $6.0025 a bushel; May oats was off .50 cent at $3.4150 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 25.75 cents at $13.1025 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .70 cent at $1.6810 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 3.13 cents at $2.3725 a pound; Jun. lean hogs rose 2.70 cents at $.7982 a pound.