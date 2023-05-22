Grains mostly lower, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May fell 10.50 cents at $6.0875 a bushel; May corn was unchanged at $5.7175 a bushel; May oats lost 12.25 cents at $3.26 a bushel; while May soybeans was off 7.75 cents at $13.3675 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .83 cent at $1.6462 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .23 cent at $2.06 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 1.84 cents at $.8208 a pound.