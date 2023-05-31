Grains lower, Livstock higher.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was off 3 cents at $5.8625 a bushel; Jul. corn was down 12.25 cents at $5.88 a bushel; Jul. oats was off .50 cent at $3.41 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 14.75 cents at $12.9550 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .02 cent at $1.6812 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .55 cent at $2.3780 a pound; Jun. lean hogs gained 2.43 cents at $.8225 a pound.