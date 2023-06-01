Grains mostly higher, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. rose 24.50 cents at $6.1075 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 15.25 cents at $6.0325 a bushel; Jul. oats was off 1.25 cents at $3.3975 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 34.50 cents at $13.30 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 1.50 cents at $1.6962 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .70 cent at $2.3710 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was up .70 cent at $.8295 a pound.