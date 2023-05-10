Grains mostly higher, Livstock higher.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 9.25 cents at $6.3725 a bushel; May corn rose 4.50 cents at $6.45 a bushel; May oats was off 1.50 cents at $3.3575 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 2.75 cents at $14.5225 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 1.57 cents at $1.6372 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.50 cents at $2.0517 a pound; May. lean hogs was up .90 cent at $.7687 a pound.