Grains mostly lower and Livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 12.25 cents at $6.5125 a bushel; May corn was off 4.25 cents at $6.54 a bushel; May oats fell 11.50 cents at $3.3025 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 42.25 cents at $14.9450 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose 1.10 cents at $1.7410 a pound; May feeder cattle lost 2.70 cents at $2.0202 a pound; May. lean hogs was up .60 cent at $.7775 a pound.