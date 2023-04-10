Grains, Livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was unchanged at $6.7725 a bushel; May corn gained 2.75 cents at $6.48 a bushel; May oats was up 3 cents at $3.3975 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 1 cent at 14.9650 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained .53 cent at $1.7120 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost .08 cent at $2.0012 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .02 cent at $.7365 a pound.