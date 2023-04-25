Grains, Livestock mixed.

d

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 14.50 cents at $6.3675 a bushel; May corn fell 7 cents at $6.47 a bushel; May oats was up 4.50 cents at $3.3475 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 47 cents at $14.4450 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .17 cent at $1.7427 a pound; May feeder cattle gained .03 cent at $2.0205 a pound; May. lean hogs was off .30 cent at $.7745 a pound.