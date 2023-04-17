Grains higher, Livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up 13 cents at $6.8450 a bushel; May corn gained 6.75 cents at $6.6475 a bushel; May oats rose 5 cents at $3.40 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 15 cents at $15.0925 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork unchanged on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .15 cent at $1.7515 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle advanced 2.93 cents at $2.0565 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was unchanged at $.7182 a pound.